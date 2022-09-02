Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report

Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report

Testing process can reportedly take 16 weeks for a new Apple AirPods model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 18:30 IST
Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Testing of smartphones could last for an average of up to 21 weeks

Highlights
  • Earbuds could be put through faster testing first
  • All electronics products in India go through safety testing by BIS
  • The move could remove bottlenecks in businesses

India is reportedly planning to test different components of electronic devices simultaneously to speed up their safety approvals. The new strategy is expected to drive the launch plans by smartphone giants such as Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Currently, 16 to 21 weeks are required for the testing and certification of products like wireless earbuds and smartphones. The new method could eliminate five to eight weeks from this. Earbuds could be put through faster testing first and the government is likely to decide on other products later.

As per a report by Reuters, India will try to speed up safety approvals for new electronic devices through parallel testing. The plan to test different components of the devices simultaneously could abort five to eight weeks from the currently required 16 to 21 weeks time period.

According to the report, the pilot decision was taken after a closed-door meeting on Wednesday between officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT) and executives of firms like Apple and Samsung.

"For industry, it is directly linked with ease of doing business; for consumers, this will result in faster access to the latest products," Reuters quotes MAIT as saying in a statement. The Bureau of Indian Standards, "has agreed to a pilot project where some identified electronics hardware products shall be undergoing parallel testing", it added.

The report citing executives suggests that the testing process can take 16 weeks for a new Apple AirPods model. The procedure could last for an average of up to 21 weeks for smartphones and its parts. Initially, earbuds will be reportedly put through faster testing and the government is said to decide on other products later.

As the Government has clearly laid out a goal of $300 billion electronic products by 2026, the new move could remove bottlenecks faced by businesses in the country.

Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple, who sell most smartphones in India, are expected to benefit from the move.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, MAIT, Meity, Apple AirPods
iPhone 14 Launch: 14 Things You Need to Know Before Apple's September 7 ‘Far Out’ Event

Related Stories

Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Wear OS 3 Watches: Reports
  7. Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Image Leaks, 200-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1
  2. Pixel 7 to Be Made in Vietnam as Google Begins Moving Flagship Production Out of China: Report
  3. Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  4. Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Launch Set for November 1: Report
  5. Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report
  6. Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details
  7. Poco M5s Confirmed to Sport 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup, Claimed to Be “The Lightest Poco Ever”
  8. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Smartwatches With Over 150 Sports Modes, GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week
  10. Cross-Chain Bridges: What Are These and How Do They Work?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.