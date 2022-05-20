The North American smartphone market has witnessed a small 4 percent increase in shipments in the first quarter of 2022, as per a report by market research firm Canalys. Apple became the primary driver in this case, which grew 19 percent to achieve a 51 percent market share in Q1 2022, while Samsung secured the second spot. Motorola took third place in this stream, whereas TCL and Google managed to get into the top fourth and fifth positions, respectively during the quarter.

A report from Canalys says that the North American smartphone shipments reached 39 million units in the first quarter of 2022, marking a 3.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Photo Credit: Catalys

Apple was the largest contributor to smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2022 with 19.9 million shipments that helped it achieve a market share of 51 percent, the report states. Samsung shipped 10.5 million units taking the second spot with a market share of 27 percent. The South Korean brand saw a year-on-year growth of just 1 percent.

Motorola took the third spot in terms of smartphone shipments in North America. The company shipped 4 million products and recorded a 56 percent annual growth with a 10 percent market share.

On the other hand, TCL and Google captured the fourth and fifth spots in the North American smartphone shipments market with 4 percent and 3 percent market share, respectively in Q1 2022.

“High inflation places an enormous amount of pressure on carriers in North America as rate increases will be necessary,” said Brian Lynch, Canalys Analyst. “Heavy discounting and high trade-in values are being used to lure in and retain customers for the region's biggest telcos, easing pressure on the high-end smartphone market. Supply will remain a key bottleneck for the top vendors in the upcoming quarter, but North America will continue to be a priority and is likely to maintain healthy supply levels. The North American market is well placed to avoid any significant volatility in shipments despite the uncertain outlook of its economy,” Lynch further added.

The iPhone 13's high performance is being considered as the powering background for the Apple's strong shipment growth in the North American smartphone segment in Q1 2022, according to the report.