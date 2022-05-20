Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • North American Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent in Q1 2022, Apple Led The Market: Canalys

North American Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent in Q1 2022, Apple Led The Market: Canalys

The North American smartphone shipments touched 39 million units in the first quarter of 2022.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 May 2022 17:39 IST
North American Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent in Q1 2022, Apple Led The Market: Canalys

Samsung shipped 10.5 million units taking the second spot

Highlights
  • North American smartphone shipments saw 3.7 percent YoY growth
  • Samsung took the second spot in smartphone shipments in Q1 2022
  • TCL and Google secured fourth and fifth spots respectively

The North American smartphone market has witnessed a small 4 percent increase in shipments in the first quarter of 2022, as per a report by market research firm Canalys. Apple became the primary driver in this case, which grew 19 percent to achieve a 51 percent market share in Q1 2022, while Samsung secured the second spot. Motorola took third place in this stream, whereas TCL and Google managed to get into the top fourth and fifth positions, respectively during the quarter.

A report from Canalys says that the North American smartphone shipments reached 39 million units in the first quarter of 2022, marking a 3.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

north american shipment catalys s

Photo Credit: Catalys

Apple was the largest contributor to smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2022 with 19.9 million shipments that helped it achieve a market share of 51 percent, the report states. Samsung shipped 10.5 million units taking the second spot with a market share of 27 percent. The South Korean brand saw a year-on-year growth of just 1 percent.

Motorola took the third spot in terms of smartphone shipments in North America. The company shipped 4 million products and recorded a 56 percent annual growth with a 10 percent market share.

On the other hand, TCL and Google captured the fourth and fifth spots in the North American smartphone shipments market with 4 percent and 3 percent market share, respectively in Q1 2022.

“High inflation places an enormous amount of pressure on carriers in North America as rate increases will be necessary,” said Brian Lynch, Canalys Analyst. “Heavy discounting and high trade-in values are being used to lure in and retain customers for the region's biggest telcos, easing pressure on the high-end smartphone market. Supply will remain a key bottleneck for the top vendors in the upcoming quarter, but North America will continue to be a priority and is likely to maintain healthy supply levels. The North American market is well placed to avoid any significant volatility in shipments despite the uncertain outlook of its economy,” Lynch further added.

The iPhone 13's high performance is being considered as the powering background for the Apple's strong shipment growth in the North American smartphone segment in Q1 2022, according to the report.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Motorola, TCL, Google, Canalys
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms Launched; AR Glass Reference Design Unveiled

Related Stories

North American Smartphone Shipments Grew 4 Percent in Q1 2022, Apple Led The Market: Canalys
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T Tipped to Launch Next Month in India
  7. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area
  2. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Kicks Off With Deals, Discounts on Phones, TVs
  3. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  5. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  6. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
  7. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  8. Researchers Develop Topological Insulators That Could One Day Allow Efficient Light-Based Computing
  9. Ethereum’s Eco-Friendly Revamp ‘Merge’ May Go Live in August, Unless a ‘Difficulty Bomb’ Explodes
  10. Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.