Technology News
loading

Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection

Apple's software flaws have been exploited by at least two Israeli firms to remotely break into iPhones without the need to click or tap anything.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 July 2022 00:32 IST
Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection

Apple said it will pay up to $2 million (nearly Rs. 15 crore) for each flaw found in future

Apple on Wednesday said it plans to release a new feature called Lockdown Mode this fall that aims to add a new layer of protection for human rights advocates, political dissidents and other targets of sophisticated hacking attacks.

The move comes after at least two Israeli firms have exploited flaws in Apple's software to remotely break into iPhones without the target needing to click or tap anything. NSO Group, the maker of the Pegasus software that can carry out such attacks, has been sued by Apple and placed on a trade blacklist by US officials.

Lockdown Mode will come to Apple's iPhones, iPads and Macs this fall and turning it on will block most attachments sent to the iPhone's Messages app. Security researchers believe NSO Group exploited a flaw in how Apple handled message attachments. The new mode will also block wired connections to iPhones when they are locked. Israeli firm Cellebrite has used such manual connections to access iPhones.

Apple representatives said that they believe sophisticated attacks the new feature is designed to fight — called "zero click" hacking techniques — are still relatively rare and that most users will not need to active the new mode.

Spyware companies have argued they sell high-powered technology to help governments thwart national security threats. But human rights groups and journalists have repeatedly documented the use of spyware to attack civil society, undermine political opposition, and interfere with elections.

To help harden the new feature, Apple said it will pay up to $2 million (nearly Rs. 15 crore) for each flaw that security researchers can find in the new mode, which Apple representatives said was the highest such "bug bounty" offered in the industry.

Apple also said it is making a $10 million (nearly Rs. 80 crore) grant, plus any possible proceeds from its lawsuit against NSO Group, to groups that find, expose and work to prevent targeted hacking. Apple said the grant will go to the Dignity and Justice Fund established by the Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, spyware, pegasus, NSO group, iPhones, iPads, MacBook
Amazon Collaborates With Just Eat to Offer Free Grubhub Delivery in US for Prime Members

Related Stories

Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  2. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  3. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra May Outsell Last Four Galaxy Note Models: Report
  8. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  9. Porn Sites Make a Return in India by Tweaking Domain Name
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection
  2. Amazon Collaborates With Just Eat to Offer Free Grubhub Delivery in US for Prime Members
  3. Amazon to Host Prime Day on July 23-24 With 50 Percent Higher Membership Fee
  4. KYC Registration Agencies to Report All Cyberattacks, Threats, and Breaches Within Six Hours, Says SEBI
  5. Andor Season 2: Here’s How the Star Wars Spin-Off Series Plans to Handle Time Jumps
  6. Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event
  7. Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Spark 9 India Launch Teased: Specifications
  8. Astronauts Study Artificial Intelligence, Human Nervous System; Install New Hardware Aboard ISS
  9. Amazon Under Closer Surveillance From German Anti-Cartel Watchdog for Possible Abuse of Market Position
  10. Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards, MX Master 3S Mouse Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.