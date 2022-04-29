Technology News
loading

Apple Posts Record Earnings with $97 Billion Revenue, Expects Slowdown in Next Quarter

iPhone was the bestselling product and profit maker in Q1 2022.

By Associated Press | Updated: 29 April 2022 10:56 IST
Apple Posts Record Earnings with $97 Billion Revenue, Expects Slowdown in Next Quarter

Apple's recent quarter illustrated high hurdles the Cupertino, California, company is now trying to clear

Highlights
  • Apple's stock price fell 4 percent in extended trading
  • Apple had expected the crunch to ease as this year progressed
  • Apple announced a 5 percent increase in its quarterly dividend

Apple on Thursday reported strong quarterly results despite supply shortages, but warned that its growth slowdown is likely to deepen. The company said it's still struggling to get enough chips to meet demand and contending with COVID-related shutdowns at factories in China that make iPhone handsets and other products.

Although initial results for the January-March period topped analysts' projections, the good news was quickly eclipsed when management warned of trouble ahead during a conference call.

The main takeaway: Apple's sales will be squeezed by the supply problems much harder in the current April-June quarter than in its previous one. The company estimated it would take a hit to revenue of $4 billion (roughly Rs. 30,615 crore) to $8 billion (roughly Rs. 61,230 crore) as a result.

“It will affect most of the product categories," Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts.

Apple's stock price fell 4 percent in extended trading, reversing a positive response after the Apple report initially came out. Before the sobering forecast lowered the shares even further, Apple's stock had fallen 10 percent from its peak in early January.

“It was a solid quarter, but it looks like COVID has reared its ugly head," said Edward Jones analyst Logan Purk. “It looks like it's two steps forward, one step back."

Like a wide gamut of companies ranging from automakers to health care providers, Apple has been grappling with shortages of computer chips and other key technology components required in modern products.

Apple had expected the crunch to ease as this year progressed, but recent COVIDs outbreaks are starting to curtail production in Chinese factories that the company relies on.

Despite those headwinds, the results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion (roughkly Rs. 2,06,65,125 crore) market value - the largest among US companies.

Apple announced a 5 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple's new quarterly dividend will stand at 23 cents (roughly Rs. 20) per share - more than doubling from 10 years ago.

Even without that supply issues, Apple would still be facing some of the same challenges confronting many other major technology companies. After enjoying a pandemic-driven boom, it's becoming tougher to deliver the same levels of spectacular growth that drove tech-company stock prices to record highs. The crisis continues to fade away and growth on a year-to-year basis has become harder to maintain.

Apple's most recent quarter illustrated the high hurdles the Cupertino, California, company is now trying to clear. Revenue for the period totaled $97.3 billion (roughly Rs. 7,44,710 crore), yet it was only 9 percent higher than the same time last year. It marked the first time in the past six quarters that Apple hasn't produced double-digit gains in year-over-year revenue. That number, however, exceeded the average revenue estimate of $94 billion (roughly Rs. 7,19,410 crore) among analysts surveyed by FactSet Research, indicating that Apple's growth slowdown hasn't been quite as severe as investors were anticipating.

Quarterly profit came in at $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,91,330 crore), or $1.52 (roughly Rs. 120) per share, a 6 percent increase from the same time last year. Analysts had predicted earnings per share of $1.42 (roughly Rs. 110).

As usual, the iPhone remains Apple's marquee product with sales of $50.6 billion (roughly Rs. 3,87,105 crore) in the past quarter - a 5 percent uptick from the same time last year. Apple has been trying to keep its iPhone sales growing while chips remain in short supply by siphoning some components from the iPad, which saw its sales fall 2 percent from last year to $7.6 billion (roughly Rs. 58,140 crore).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPad
Amazon Prime Video Renews Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Mumbai Diaries for Season 2
Poco M4 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped

Related Stories

Apple Posts Record Earnings with $97 Billion Revenue, Expects Slowdown in Next Quarter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  8. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  10. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion in Tesla Shares, Says No More Sales Planned
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Poco M4 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped
  4. Apple Posts Record Earnings with $97 Billion Revenue, Expects Slowdown in Next Quarter
  5. Amazon Prime Video Renews Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Mumbai Diaries for Season 2
  6. Twitter Reveals Q1 2022 Earnings, Says Daily Usage Miscounted for 3 Years
  7. US Says Will Join 55 Countries in Launching Initiative to Protect an Open, Safe Internet
  8. Snapchat Reaches Over 600 Million Monthly Users Globally, AR Experiences Announced at Snap Partner Summit
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  10. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.