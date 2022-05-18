Technology News
loading

Apple's New Privacy Ad Showcases a 'Data Auction' to Incline People Towards iPhone

The new ad by Apple has started running in 24 countries in total.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 May 2022 21:30 IST
Apple's New Privacy Ad Showcases a 'Data Auction' to Incline People Towards iPhone

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Apple

Apple is giving many privacy-centric reasons in the ad to push the iPhone against its competition

Highlights
  • Apple introduced a similar privacy ad last year
  • The new ad features an auctioneer selling user privacy to data brokers
  • Google is following in the footsteps of Apple on the user privacy front

Apple on Wednesday kicked off a new ad campaign to promote its key privacy features and eventually convince people to pick an iPhone over the competition. Themed 'Data Auction' where an auctioneer is seen selling data of a user, the ad highlights the fact that how people nowadays are losing their personal data at different stages and through various resources, including emails, messages, and browser history. It portrays Apple's App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection as some of the inbuilt features to help protect data tracking. The given offerings aren't that foolproof, though.

The over one-and-a-half-minute ad begins with introducing protagonist Ellie whose data has been put on auction. The auctioneer puts different types of Ellie's data on sale. It includes her emails, purchase history, location data, contacts, browser history, and text messages.

Advertisers and marketers capture data from various resources to understand user patterns. The Cupertino company claims that it designs its products and features in a way to "minimise how much of your data" anyone can access.

The ad, which is the second after the last privacy campaign released last year, shows that once Ellie turns on App Tracking Transparency by asking apps to "not track" activity for sharing with advertisers or data brokers. The feature was brought to users in April last year — after some delay due to implementation concerns.

Although Apple says that the feature lets users choose whether an app can track their activity across other apps and websites for advertising and sharing patterns with data brokers, it was recently found to be not foolproof and could still allegedly allow developers to track users.

The ad also demonstrates the Mail Privacy Protection feature that is claimed to protect information such as your IP address and other data when you send an email to a recipient. It works with the preloaded Mail app that is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Apple additionally has features including Intelligent Tracking Prevention in Safari and Location Services privacy controls that were recently introduced to enhance privacy of iPhone users. The purpose of the ad is to emphasise on these offerings — to eventually convince people to buy an iPhone.

The recent privacy updates have already helped Apple to not just expand its iPhone market but also grow its advertising business as new clients are approaching the company to serve their ads to iPhone users.

Nevertheless, Google is following in the footsteps of Apple for the last few months and implementing certain similar changes to Android to make it a strong competitor against iOS — from the privacy perspective. The Mountain View, California-headquartered company just earlier this week released a campaign called 'Protected by Android' to highlight its native privacy-focussed changes on the world's biggest mobile operating system to take on Apple.

Privacy enhancements available on both iOS and Android are making it easier for users to restrict tracking on their devices. However, advertisers, data brokers, and marketers are exploring new ways to break the system-level restrictions and find avenues to continue to track users to some extent — to retain their ad businesses. The privacy barriers are, though, resulting in cost burdens for companies including Meta and Snap that were previously using activity tracking to target the masses as it has become harder for them to do so nowadays.

That said, the new ad campaign by Apple has started running in 24 countries in total and will be translated in languages other than English in select markets to reach a large number of audiences. The company will also place new billboards in every country where the ad is running to better reach its potential customers.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple privacy ad, Apple Data Auction ad, Apple privacy, Apple ad, Apple, privacy
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google's Protected by Android Branding Revealed for Privacy, Security Features
Apple's New Privacy Ad Showcases a 'Data Auction' to Incline People Towards iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G71s 5G With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. How to Download YouTube Videos for Offline Viewing
  3. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watches Said to Launch on September 13
  6. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  7. Amazon Now Lets Users in India Teach Alexa Local Languages
  8. Android Auto, Cars With Google Built-In to Get New Features Soon
  9. Google Keep’s Chrome App Will Stop Working in February 2021
  10. Google Maps Gets Dark Mode for iOS Users: How to Enable
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's New Privacy Ad Showcases a 'Data Auction' to Incline People Towards iPhone
  2. Getty Images to Launch NFT Marketplace in Collaboration With Candy Digital
  3. Terra's Internal Legal Team Resigns After LUNA, UST Debacle
  4. Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3, and New Chromebook Models Launched: All Details
  5. Robinhood Launches New Non-Custodial Web 3 Wallet to Rival MetaMask, Coinbase
  6. India Gains 2 Ranks in Speedtest Global Index for Mobile Broadband Speed in April 2022: Ookla
  7. Netflix Screening Upcoming Titles With Select Groups of Subscribers: Report
  8. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch With 1.36-inch Round AMOLED Display Launched in India
  9. Google's Protected by Android Branding Revealed for Privacy, Security Features
  10. UFO Sightings Discussed in First US Congressional Hearing, Scientists Seek More Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.