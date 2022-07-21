Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations

Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations

The communication method can also be used in emergency situations like natural disasters.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 July 2022 19:00 IST
Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations

Photo Credit: Reuters

A mobile can used as a relay device for communication

Highlights
  • It could be used by law enforcement agencies
  • The system works similar to providing hotspot for internet
  • It may or may not come in any Apple device

Apple has been granted a patent for a communication system related to Lawful Intercept (LI) services — the legally approved surveillance of telecommunication services — for mobile communication devices. The system in question is designed to extend cellular coverage to other devices in areas where there is no network coverage. Apart from LI, the technology can also be used in emergency situations such as a terrorist attack or natural disaster where there's a high possibility of network collapse and communication is the key to people's survival.

Apple has been awarded a patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office and it facilitates lawful intercept reporting in wireless networks using public safety relays. According to the patent, a communication device such as an iPhone that has cellular coverage can relay information to another handset that does not have connectivity.

Usually, devices are connected via an access point that is part of the network infrastructure. However, there are other ways, called “proximity services” (ProSe), that establish direct communication between wireless devices. Apart from being used by law enforcement agencies for investigating/ prosecuting criminal operations, this method of establishing a connection and relay communication could prove to be a game changer in emergency situations and save many lives.

“In ProSe communications, a relay device (such as a mobile device acting as a relay device) may be used to couple another mobile device (such as one that is out of the coverage area of the cellular network) to the cellular network. Implementing lawful intercept in this situation can be problematic, however, as the mobile device that is to be targeted for lawful intercept may not be visible to the cellular network,” the patent explains.

The same technology can also be used for communication during crisis situations. For example, there is a flood situation and a team of skilled workers are engaged in rescue operations. Half of them stay outdoors and a sub-team goes into a building to rescue the stranded. Now suppose rubble is blocking cellular networks and hence the communication. In this situation, User Equipment (UE) (which may be a smartphone) that has a cellular network may act as a relay device for other members of the group who are not receiving any signals.

The concept is quite like sharing a hotspot. There must have been times when a certain service provider was unavailable in a certain area and the other offered strong signals. The UE connected to the service provider that offers strong signals can give a hotspot to the UE that does not have any signals for communication.

It is to be noted that all patents granted to a company may or may not be implemented in the products.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Patent, Lawful Intercept
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage

Related Stories

Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  10. F9 Is Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  4. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
  6. Apple iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 Released With Bug Fixes for Settings, Safari, TV App Improvements
  7. Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
  8. Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.