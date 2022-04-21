Technology News
Apple Music Introduces New DJ Mixes With Dolby Atmos in Spatial Audio

Apple Music will roll out new DJ mixes every month.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 April 2022 19:04 IST
Apple Music Introduces New DJ Mixes With Dolby Atmos in Spatial Audio

Apple will introduce a series of DJ mixes every month, as announced on April 20

Highlights
  • Apple One Mix Series to launch new mixes every month
  • The first DJ mix with Jeff Mills is out on Apple Music
  • Users can listen to 15 Boiler Room recordings for party-like experience

Apple is introducing a series of DJ mixes with Dolby Atmos for Apple Music in Spatial Audio, as announced on April 20. The launch is Apple's latest step towards enhancing listeners' experience on Apple Music with high-quality audio. The Cupertino-based tech giant also mentioned these remixes in One Mix series will come out on monthly basis, beginning with DJ and producer Jeff Mills' ‘Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix'. Users will be able to experience this hour-long mix on Apple Music app.

With One Mix Series, Apple Music aims to pay credits to DJ artists for their music through new mixes every month. The first mix series with DJ Mills is already out on Apple Music. Along with the DJ Mills' mixes, Apple Music has also launched fifteen new Boiler Room recordings on its app in Spatial Audio for the first time ever. These will feature live music recordings from nightclubs and parties from artists like India Jordan, Analog Soul, and The Blessed Madonna.

Apple's support for DJ mixes was out in news last year, when the tech giant confirmed using Shazam technology to identify DJ tunes in order to directly pay the real contributors to the music.

For a seamless audio experience to all users in India, Apple Music announced Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio in July 2021. Users can access these features on their Apple devices running iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS without paying any extra charges in addition to Apple Music subscription.

To access Spatial Audio, one needs to have a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones with a W1 or H1 chip. It is also supported through built-in speakers on iPhone 7 and later, 6th generation iPad and later, iPad Air 3rd generation, and the iPad mini 5th generation.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Music, Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
Apple Music Introduces New DJ Mixes With Dolby Atmos in Spatial Audio
