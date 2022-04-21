Apple is introducing a series of DJ mixes with Dolby Atmos for Apple Music in Spatial Audio, as announced on April 20. The launch is Apple's latest step towards enhancing listeners' experience on Apple Music with high-quality audio. The Cupertino-based tech giant also mentioned these remixes in One Mix series will come out on monthly basis, beginning with DJ and producer Jeff Mills' ‘Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix'. Users will be able to experience this hour-long mix on Apple Music app.

With One Mix Series, Apple Music aims to pay credits to DJ artists for their music through new mixes every month. The first mix series with DJ Mills is already out on Apple Music. Along with the DJ Mills' mixes, Apple Music has also launched fifteen new Boiler Room recordings on its app in Spatial Audio for the first time ever. These will feature live music recordings from nightclubs and parties from artists like India Jordan, Analog Soul, and The Blessed Madonna.

Apple's support for DJ mixes was out in news last year, when the tech giant confirmed using Shazam technology to identify DJ tunes in order to directly pay the real contributors to the music.

For a seamless audio experience to all users in India, Apple Music announced Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio in July 2021. Users can access these features on their Apple devices running iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS without paying any extra charges in addition to Apple Music subscription.

To access Spatial Audio, one needs to have a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones with a W1 or H1 chip. It is also supported through built-in speakers on iPhone 7 and later, 6th generation iPad and later, iPad Air 3rd generation, and the iPad mini 5th generation.