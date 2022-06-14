Technology News
loading

Apple’s Music, Gaming Revenue to Rose to $8.2 Billion by 2025, Predicts JP Morgan

Apple’s Music, Gaming service likely to have a subscriber base of about 180 million in next two years, says JPM.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 June 2022 13:16 IST
Apple’s Music, Gaming Revenue to Rose to $8.2 Billion by 2025, Predicts JP Morgan

Apple Arcade is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,400 crore)

Highlights
  • Apple could see a 36 percent jump in revenue from gaming and music
  • Apple Arcade and Music could have about 180 million subscribers by 2025
  • Apple Music is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify

Apple's revenue from gaming and music offerings is expected to jump 36 percent to $8.2 billion (roughly Rs. 64,000 crore) by 2025, JP Morgan said on Monday, as the iPhone maker taps its huge user base to drive its subscription services.

The two services are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025 - 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming - boosted by the rapid spread of the internet and a booming gaming industry, according to JPM analysts, led by Samik Chatterjee.

Apple Music, which was launched in 2015 and is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify, is expected to account for a bigger chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion (roughly Rs. 54,600 crore) by 2025, the brokerage said.

Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service launched in 2019, is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,400 crore).

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company does not give a sales breakup for gaming and music services but the overall segment, which includes App Store, Apple TV+, Arcade and Apple Music, reported revenue of $19.82 billion (roughly Rs. 1,54,600 crore) for the March quarter. The business is seen as Apple's engine for expansion.

Chatterjee, who is rated five stars for his estimate accuracy on Apple by Refinitiv Eikon, expects the gaming-market size to hit $360 billion (roughly Rs. 28,08,800 crore) by 2028 and music streaming to reach $55 billion (roughly Rs. 4,29,100 crore) by 2025.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Arcade, Apple Music, App Store, Apple
Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 499

Related Stories

Apple’s Music, Gaming Revenue to Rose to $8.2 Billion by 2025, Predicts JP Morgan
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  2. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  3. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  5. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  6. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  7. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  8. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  9. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox Rolling Out Cross-Site Tracking Protection By Default for All Users
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Transfer Data From Android to iPhone: How to Do the Migration
  3. Artificial Materials Can Be Made Transparent or Completely Invisible Using Revolutionary Technology
  4. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 (2022) Visits 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 40W Fast Charging
  5. Samsung Offers $50 Screen Repair Discount for Select Models in US Till June 27, Conditions Applied
  6. Instagram Rolls Out Measures for Child Safety, Allows Parents to Set Screen Time on Platform
  7. Google Disagrees With Engineer Who Claimed LaMDA AI Chatbot Had Become Sentient, Sent Him on Leave
  8. Mensa Forays Into Smart Wearable Segment as It Acquires Pebble
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Design Reveal Likely on June 15, Official Look Teased by Company
  10. SpaceX Gets US FAA Approval on Starship Spacecraft, Super Heavy Rocket Program
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.