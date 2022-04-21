Technology News
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Gets New Firmware Update for Charging iPhones Faster: How to Download

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 21 April 2022 15:32 IST
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Gets New Firmware Update for Charging iPhones Faster: How to Download

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack previously had a charging speed of 5W

  • Apple MagSafe Battery Pack might take a week to update wirelessly
  • It can be attached to a Mac or iPad for a faster update
  • Apple could be working on a 35W dual-port USB Type-C power adapter

Apple has released a new update for the MagSafe Battery Pack, which brings an improvement to its charging performance. You will now be able to charge your iPhone handsets wirelessly with this battery pack at a speed of 7.5W compared to 5W prior to the update. The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. According to the company, depending on the iPhone variant, it can provide up to 70 percent additional charge to the handset.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack firmware version 2.7: How to download

In order to obtain the latest firmware version 2.7 update, you can attach the MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhones. It will update automatically, however, Apple claims that it might take nearly a week to finish. You can also attach the battery pack to a Mac or iPad via a Lightning to USB cable to get this update, which will take only about 5 minutes.

Finally, you can check the status of the update on your iPhone by going into Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack.

In related news, Apple has been tipped to be working on a 35W dual-port USB Type-C power adapter which can be used to simultaneously charge multiple iPhone handsets or accessories. There is no clear indication of when or if Apple would release this charger. However, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the Cupertino company could put this 35W dual-port USB Type-C power adapter into production in 2022. It is expected to ship up to 2 to 3 million units this year. Rumours hint that this charger could be released alongside a new MagSafe Duo. In typical Apple fashion, the adapter might not be packaged with a USB cable.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
