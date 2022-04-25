Technology News
loading

Apple Informs Developers It is Removing Outdated Apps From the App Store: Reports

A few developers have expressed their displeasure on Apple’s move.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 April 2022 13:58 IST
Apple Informs Developers It is Removing Outdated Apps From the App Store: Reports

Apple has asked developers to submit an update for review

Highlights
  • The apps will remain fully functional for current users
  • Google also took a similar step of limiting apps’ visibility
  • Google says it wants to provide better privacy to its customers

Apple is informing developers that it will start removing apps from its App Store that have not received updates for some time, as per reports. The Cupertino-based company mentions on the App Store Improvements page that it is removing apps that no longer function as intended, or are outdated. The iPhone-maker has given developers 30-days' time to submit an update for review, the report adds. The list of apps mostly includes games that have not been updated for years. The development comes a few days after Google announced that it was removing outdated apps from the Google Play store.

As per a few tweets from developers, spotted by The Verge, Apple has sent developers an “App Improvement Notice” which states that their app(s) have not been “update in a significant amount of time and is scheduled to be removed from sale in 30 days.” The company has asked the developers that they can keep this app available for people to download after they submit an update for review within 30 days.

One of the developers says that Apple's move of removing outdated apps is unfair. He says that the company has threatened to remove his "fully-functional" game, Motivoto, because it has not been updated since March 2019. The report also cites Kosta Eleftheriou, the developer of the FlickType Apple Watch keyboard, as saying that Apple removed one of his apps because it was not updated for about two years. He points out that the Pocket God app is still available even though it received its last update in 2015.

As per App Store Improvements page, Apple is “implementing an ongoing process of evaluating apps, removing apps that no longer function as intended, don't follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.” It is to be noted that Apple says the removed app will remain fully functional for current users.

The news comes a few weeks after Google said it would limit the apps from discovery and installation that “don't target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release version”, starting on November 1, 2022. Google says the step is a part of improving app safety across the ecosystem. “Expanding our target level API requirements will protect users from installing older apps that may not have these protections in place,” Google said in a blog post.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, App Updates, Google, Google Play
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Files Pixel Watch Trademark; Allegedly Leaked Live Images Reveal Design
India, EU Launch Trade and Technology Council to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Related Stories

Apple Informs Developers It is Removing Outdated Apps From the App Store: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  3. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition Launched
  5. Vivo X80 Series With Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Options Debuts
  6. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  7. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  8. How to Upload Your Podcast on Spotify
  9. 6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
  10. Apple’s App Store Gets UPI, RuPay, Netbanking as Alternate Payment Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Confirmed to Acquire Twitter for $44 Billion
  2. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Plus Smartwatch Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  3. Java Suffers from Crypto Bug That Could Allow Attackers to Bypass Digital Signatures, Oracle Releases Fix
  4. Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Central African Republic Becomes First African Nation to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender
  6. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC Options Launched; Vivo X80 Debuts Alongside
  7. NASA Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter Catches a Glimpse of Earth and Moon in One Frame
  8. Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  9. ISRO, IISc Develop Bacteria-Infused 'Space Bricks' to Build Structures on Mars
  10. Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.