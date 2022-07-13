Technology News
Apple Ends Consulting Deal With Former Design Chief Jony Ive: Report

Jony Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late CEO Steve Jobs.

Updated: 13 July 2022
Ive was promoted by Jobs to the role of senior vice president of industrial design

  • Apple has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive
  • Ive departed from Apple in 2019
  • LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and also formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to "explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury."

Ive departed from Apple in 2019, at a crucial time when the company was working on a new design for the iPhone 12. He remained a consultant for Apple and formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multiyear agreement to "explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury."

One of the most notable figures in Apple's revival, Ive was hired by the Cupertino company as a full-time employee in September 1992. After Jobs' return as Apple CEO in 1997, he worked closely with Ive to take the company in a new direction.

Apple went on to release its popular 1998 iMac, later releasing the iPhone and other products, which went on to become popular products after their release.

Ive was promoted by Jobs to the role of senior vice president of industrial design. He went on to become the key design figure behind Apple's original iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch — some of the company's most popular products.

