Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Allowing iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Repair Option, to Let Users Fix Face ID Without Replacements: Report

Apple Allowing iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Repair Option, to Let Users Fix Face ID Without Replacements: Report

Apple’s Face ID repair programme was initially launched for the iPhone XS and newer models.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 April 2022 10:53 IST
Apple Allowing iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Repair Option, to Let Users Fix Face ID Without Replacements: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone X users need to pay as much as $549 (roughly Rs. 41,700) for full replacement

Highlights
  • iPhone X users can now get their Face ID system fixed
  • Apple is said to have expanded its Face ID repair programme
  • Face ID requires a series of components to work in a sequence

iPhone X users can now get their Face ID system repaired without replacing the entire device, according to a report. Apple is said to have expanded the repair programme for the TrueDepth camera system that it reportedly introduced earlier this year to the iPhone X, to allow its early Face ID adopters to get the technology fixed. The system that enables the Face ID function is difficult to repair since it includes components including a flood illuminator, dot projector, front camera, and an infrared (IR) camera. All these components need to work in a sequence to enable facial recognition on the iPhone.

Citing an internal memo, MacRumors reports that Apple has expanded its Face ID repair programme to the iPhone X. The programme was initially spotted to be in the works for the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 models but excluded the iPhone X, according to the website. It reportedly came into force for all the newer iPhone models last month.

Apple Stores and authorised repair centres are said to have provided the TrueDepth camera system components that technicians can use to fix Face ID on the iPhone, without replacing them completely.

By reportedly expanding the programme, Apple now seems to be covering all iPhone models that have Face ID support to get their TrueDepth camera system repaired.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple to confirm the reported details and will update this article when the company responds.

It is unclear whether the iPad Pro users also have the ability to get their Face ID tech fixed in a similar fashion.

Repairing the system enabling Face ID is not an easy task as the small components need to work together to enable precise facial recognition. The difficulty in repairing is presumably the reason why Apple chose to offer full replacement instead of giving the option to fix the component.

However, going for the full replacement is a costly process as most users who own the iPhone X today don't have its warranty in place. They may have to pay as much as $549 (roughly Rs. 41,700) for replacing their iPhone at an Apple Authorised Service Provider.

Users with a faulty Face ID system are also not recommended to go for a third-party repair since Apple says that improper repair, modification, or use of non-genuine components in the laser systems may prevent the safety mechanisms from functioning properly, and could cause hazardous exposure and injury to eyes or skin.

Last year, Apple announced its self-service repair programme in the US to address concerns on limiting repairability of its devices. The company at the time, though, did not provide any clarity on whether it could allow repairing of components such as the ones enabling Face ID support on its iPhone and iPad models.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning design and display
  • Great cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Costs a small fortune
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone X review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2716mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 1125x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone X, Face ID, Apple, TrueDepth Camera
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 66W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Allowing iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Repair Option, to Let Users Fix Face ID Without Replacements: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  6. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  7. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  8. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
  10. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares
  2. WhatsApp Working on New Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta: Report
  3. Snapdeal Says It Saw Auto Accessories Orders Double in FY22
  4. Samsung Expects Q1 Operating Profit to Rise by 50.3 Percent Despite Supply Chain Woes
  5. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Saturn’s Moon Dione in Transit
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Tipped to Launch Soon, First Look Surfaces Online: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 Design Teased in Official Image, Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Japanese Battery Startup 3DOM to Launch Commercial Fleet Service With China's Geely EVs
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Drop in Value Yet Again as Investors Brace for Fed Interest Rate Hike
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Confirmed via Official Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.