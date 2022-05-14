Apple is reportedly gearing up to pack the USB Type-C port on its future iPhone models. The Cupertino-based company is preparing to replace the old Lightning charging port with the USB Type-C on the handsets. However, the change may not take place until 2023. Currently, Apple's MacBook and iPad models have a USB Type-C port. The tech giant is also said to be working on an adapter that would allow future iPhones to work with accessories designed for the current Lightning connector.

As per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working to change the iPhone's charging port and the company is testing new iPhones and adapters with USB Type-C connectivity. According to the report, Apple is likely to retain the Lightning connector for this year's new models and the changeover 'wouldn't occur until 2023' at the earliest.

At present, Apple's iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini offer USB Type-C connectivity, while accessories like AirPods, and the Apple TV remote, use the Lightning connector. The European Union's push toward imposing a universal charger for smartphones is said to be the key driving force behind Apple's move to consider the change. The European Commission believes that a standard cable for all devices will cut back on electronic waste as well.

The report comes a few days after reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple would be swapping out the Lightning port for USB-C in the second half of 2023. The purported iPhone 15 models are said to come equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Apple first introduced the Lightning port with the iPhone 5 in 2012. The company added the USB Type-C port to the MacBook Pro back in 2016.

The company is reportedly working on iPhone 14 series. The lineup is expected to include four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.