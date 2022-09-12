Technology News
loading

Apple Working on iPhone Subscription Service, Could Launch by Year End: Mark Gurman

News about Apple’s hardware subscription service was missing at its iPhone event

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 September 2022 16:21 IST
Apple Working on iPhone Subscription Service, Could Launch by Year End: Mark Gurman

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have been launched at Rs. 1,29,900 in India

Highlights
  • Apple’s hardware subscription service has been in the work for while
  • It will let buyers subscribe to Apple hardware instead of buying it
  • Subscribers will have to pay a monthly fee like any other subscription

Apple's hardware subscription service has been in the works for a while and was made public after it surfaced in a Bloomberg article in March this year. A few months later, the same source now claims that Apple's hardware subscription service is currently undergoing testing and that it will be announced by the end of this year, or early next year. The subscription service will essentially let buyers subscribe to Apple hardware instead of purchasing them outright. Buyers will have to pay a monthly fee and can upgrade to a newer iPhone model when available.

In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman explains that the service once live is expected to function very differently compared to Apple's current iPhone Upgrade Programme, which basically lets buyers split the cost of an iPhone over 12-24 months. The new hardware subscription service will be quite different as subscribers to the same would have to pay a monthly fee (like subscribing to Apple Music) to use the device and can later upgrade to a new one; once a new model is available.

According to Gurman, Apple is still testing out its new hardware subscription service and working out how it will integrate its Apple One bundles with it. The source also claimed that its new service will launch either later this year, or next year and that Apple did not announce the service at its iPhone 14 launch, to “reduce launch day complexity”, as it would be an entirely different way to purchase an iPhone.

What remains to be seen is how many Apple's devices will be a part of this subscription service and whether this would extend to Apple's Mac ecosystem as well. Also critical is the pricing and the fine print that would divide the line between owning the devices or purely using them. Gurman in his newsletter also stated that subscription fee would also depend on “which device a user chooses.”

As per an earlier report, this new hardware subscription service is supposed to benefit Apple well as it is expected to rake in more money than the average selling price of an iPhone. This should work out well for Apple as it releases new versions of important devices year after year. The consumer benefits with a new and updated device at a lower cost and does not have to bear the entire cost of buying a new device in one go.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers, 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

Apple Working on iPhone Subscription Service, Could Launch by Year End: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  4. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  5. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  6. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Realme C33 Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Vivo V25 5G Will Launch in India on September 15: Details
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. In House of the Dragon Episode 4, Double Standards Cause a Royal Scandal
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working on iPhone Subscription Service, Could Launch by Year End: Mark Gurman
  2. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers, 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. Future Assassin’s Creed Games Might Not Be 150-Hour RPGs, Prices Reflect the Scale of the Project: Report
  4. Latest Android Beta Teases Clear Calling, Spatial Audio; Pixel Tablet Also Tipped
  5. Bitcoin Briefly Hits $22,000 Before Dropping Off While Ether Begins 'Merge' Week on a Slump
  6. Moto E22 Alleged Renders Surface Online, Hint at Dual Rear Camera Setup: Report
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details
  8. Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales
  9. National Treasure: Edge of History: Harvey Keitel Leads a New Generation of Treasure Hunters
  10. NASA Replaces Leaking Fuel Seals on Artemis I SLS Rocket Ahead of Planned September 23 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.