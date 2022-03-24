Technology News
loading

Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE

The iPhone maker has been taking steps to reduce its use of the carbon-intensive metal.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2022 18:00 IST
Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE

Apple will buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminum to use in its low-cost iPhone SE

Highlights
  • Elysis had originally planned to commercialise its technology
  • Details about the size or cost of the purchase were not disclosed
  • A ceramic anode is used to make aluminium and emits only oxygen

 Apple said on Thursday it will buy its first industrial-size batch of carbon-free aluminum tio use in its low-cost iPhone SE, as it steps up efforts to reduce carbon footprint from the metal it uses heavily in product casings.

Details about the size or cost of the purchase were not disclosed.

The iPhone maker has been taking steps to reduce its use of the carbon-intensive metal that emits direct greenhouse gases from the smelting process and has spiked consumer, activist, and investor dissent due to its environmental impact.

Apple first bought a smaller batch of the lab-made metal in 2019 from Elysis, a Montreal-based joint venture between two of the world's biggest aluminium suppliers - Alcoa and Rio Tinto. It had used the metal in its 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Elysis had originally planned to commercialise its technology, which uses a ceramic anode to make aluminium and emits only oxygen, by 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone SE
Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea

Related Stories

Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  3. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  4. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  9. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  10. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched
  2. Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission
  3. Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
  4. Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
  5. Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
  6. iPhone SE (2022) Teardown Reveals 2,018mAh Battery, Snapdragon X57 Modem
  7. CoinDCX Launches Crypto Investment Plan to Help Users Invest in Intervals
  8. Zoom Gets Avatars Feature for Virtual Meetings: Here's How to Use It
  9. Samsung Electronics Shares Worth $1.1 Billion Sold in Block Deal, Term Sheet Shows
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Date Set for March 31, to Feature Same Specifications as Chinese Variant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.