Apple May Manufacture 25 Percent iPhone Handsets in India by 2025: Report

iPhone 14 production in India could get 5 percent of the total output by the end of 2022.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 September 2022 22:01 IST
Wistron, Foxconn currently handle the manufacturing of iPhone handsets in India

  • Apple is reportedly gradually reducing its dependence on China
  • The first batch of iPhone 14 produced in India will be ready by October
  • Tata may establish a joint venture with Wistron for iPhone production

Apple is seemingly looking to gradually reduce its dependency on China for manufacturing its products due to the rising geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues caused by COVID lockdowns. Now, a JP Morgan analyst is reportedly claiming that the Cupertino-based company will manufacture about 25 percent of its iPhone handsets in India by 2025. For now, Apple is expected to produce 5 percent of iPhone 14 smartphones in India by late 2022. It could similarly ram up the production of other Apple products outside China.

As per a recent report by Reuters, a JP Morgan analyst has claimed that iPhone production in India will ramp up to about 25 percent of the total global output by 2025. Apple is believed to be reducing its reliance on China for manufacturing its products.

The company began producing iPhone handsets in India in 2017 by teaming up with Wistron, which handles the iPhone SE and iPhone 12. Meanwhile, Foxconn is responsible for assembling the iPhone 13 in India.

The analyst further estimates that the production of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, will increase to 25 percent outside of China by 2025 as well. It is believed that Taiwanese vendors like Hon Hai and Pegatron are crucial for the relocation of production to India.

The iPhone 14's production has reportedly begun in India and the first batch is expected to be complete by late October or early November. By the end of 2022, the Indian production line is expected to account for around 5 percent of the total iPhone 14 production.

In related news, Tata is reportedly in talks with Wistron to establish a joint venture with the aim of manufacturing iPhone handsets in India. This deal could end up increasing Winstron's iPhone manufacturing capabilities by five times its current output.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
UPI Lite Launched for Offline Transactions Alongside UPI on RuPay Credit Cards, BBPS Cross-Border Payments
Semiconductor Manufacturing in India: Government to Provide 50 Percent Incentive for Chip Fabs

