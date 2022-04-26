Technology News
loading

Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research

The share of 'Made in India' Apple iPhones within the overall iPhone portfolio increased 50 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, according to the market research firm.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 April 2022 19:07 IST
Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research

iPhone 12 emerged as the best-performing iPhone model in the Indian market in the first quarter

Highlights
  • Apple started making iPhone models locally in India in 2017
  • iPhone 13 recently became the latest iPhone model to be locally made
  • Local manufacturing is helping Apple to reduce import costs

Apple shipped almost a million 'Made in India' iPhone units in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report. The new achievement comes just a couple of weeks after the Cupertino company announced that it started production of the iPhone 13 models in the country. With that move, Apple broadened manufacturing of iPhone models locally through its contractors including Foxconn and Wistron. Local production helped the company to reduce tax burden and allow its manufacturing partners to leverage the subsidiaries given by the government for producing new iPhone models in the country.

"In Q1 2022, the share of 'Made in India' Apple iPhones within the overall iPhone portfolio increased 50 percent year-on-year," said Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at market research firm CyberMedia Research.

Apple started manufacturing its iPhone models in the country back in 2017, with the first-generation iPhone SE produced locally at the Bengaluru factory of supplier Wistron.

However, the iPhone maker gradually expanded its local production process in the recent past — and started manufacturing models including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020), and the iPhone 12. It also earlier this month confirmed local production of the iPhone 13 models.

"With iPhone 13 production in India, we anticipate Apple's future growth to be bolstered by the newer generation iPhone models," Ram said.

It is important to note that the locally manufactured iPhone models are not just being sold in the country but also a part of what Apple exports to global markets. This is also not the first time when we are seeing a growth of 'Made in India' iPhone units.

According to analyst firm Counterpoint, Apple's production in India grew 196 percent year-on-year in 2021.

Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint, told Gadgets 360 that the local production growth catered to both local consumption and exports.

The growth of locally-produced models also helped Apple reduce the shipments of imported iPhone units that involve significant custom duties and taxes.

In 2019, around 64 percent of the iPhone shipments in India were imported, which declined to 23 percent in 2021. The Counterpoint data also shows that as much as 77 percent of the iPhone models shipped in the market in 2021 were manufactured locally in the country.

Navkendar Singh, Research Director at IDC India, stated that since Apple did well in the second half of 2021 in the country on the back of n-1/2 generation models, which were the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, locally-assembled models formed a large part of Apple's volumes and growth in that year.

The latest data shared by CyberMedia Research also shows that the iPhone 12 emerged as the best-performing model in the iPhone portfolio in India in the first quarter, with a share of 52 percent in the market. It was followed by the iPhone 13 at 20 percent and the iPhone 11 at 18 percent. The iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, captured four and two percent share, respectively.

Top iPhone models in Q1 2022 — as per CyberMedia Research

Model Market Share
iPhone 12 52 percent
iPhone 13 20 percent
iPhone 11 18 percent
iPhone SE (2020) 4 percent
iPhone 13 Pro 2 percent

 

Overall, CyberMedia Research suggested that the iPhone models in the country marked a 22 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter. The firm also predicted that the iPhone portfolio would capture a share of 5.2 percent in the calendar year 2022. It currently has a share of 3.2 percent, as per the CyberMedia Research data.

Alongside the iPhone, Apple seems to have marked a noteworthy growth on the part of its iPad models in the country. The data collected by CyberMedia Research shows that the iPad shipments grew 31 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

The iPad (2021) Wi-Fi only was the most-shipped iPad in the country in the last quarter, with a share of 45 percent. The iPad (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular and iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi only were the second most-shipped models, with 12 percent share each. They were followed by the iPad Pro (2021) Wi-Fi only model that captured an 11 percent share in the quarter, according to CyberMedia Research.

Apple declined to comment on the data shared by CyberMedia Research.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2020)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple iPhone, Made in India iPhone, Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone 13, iPad 2021, iPad
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.