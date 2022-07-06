Apple has reportedly adjusted the trade-in values of multiple Apple devices including iPhone handsets
Highlights
iPhone 12 Pro Max new trade-in value is up to $600 (roughly Rs. 47,600)
It stood at up to $650 (roughly Rs. 51,500) for iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple Watch SE new trade-in value is up to $105 (roughly Rs. 8,300)
Apple has reportedly adjusted the trade-in values of multiple Apple devices including Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac models. This means that customers will receive a lower amount of money when they trade their existing device for a new Apple product. The new price revision comes about two months ahead of the American tech giant's announcement of its new batch of gadgets. If the Cupertino company follows its usual release pattern, we can expect to see the next generation of Apple's devices — including new models for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models — hitting the shelves in the coming months.
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past. She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on
