Technology News
loading

iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac Trade-in Values Lowered by Apple: Report

Customers will now receive a lower amount of money when trading in an existing device for a new Apple product.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 July 2022 18:36 IST
iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac Trade-in Values Lowered by Apple: Report

Apple has reportedly adjusted the trade-in values of multiple Apple devices including iPhone handsets

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max new trade-in value is up to $600 (roughly Rs. 47,600)
  • It stood at up to $650 (roughly Rs. 51,500) for iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple Watch SE new trade-in value is up to $105 (roughly Rs. 8,300)

Apple has reportedly adjusted the trade-in values of multiple Apple devices including Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac models. This means that customers will receive a lower amount of money when they trade their existing device for a new Apple product. The new price revision comes about two months ahead of the American tech giant's announcement of its new batch of gadgets. If the Cupertino company follows its usual release pattern, we can expect to see the next generation of Apple's devices — including new models for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models — hitting the shelves in the coming months.

Here are the updated and older iPhone trade-in values:

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $600 (roughly Rs. 47,600), down from $650 (roughly Rs. 51,500)
  • iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $500 (roughly Rs. 39,600), down from $550 (roughly Rs. 43,600)
  • iPhone 12: Up to $400 (roughly Rs. 31,700), down from $420 (roughly Rs. 33,300)
  • iPhone 12 mini: Up to $300 (roughly Rs. 23,800), down from $320 (roughly Rs. 25,400)
  • 2nd generation iPhone SE: Up to $140 (roughly Rs. 11,100), down from $150 (roughly Rs. 11,900)
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to $400 (roughly Rs. 31,700), down from $420(roughly Rs. 33,300)
  • iPhone 11 Pro: Up to $300 (roughly Rs. 23,800), down from $350 (roughly Rs. 27,800)
  • iPhone 11: Up to $230 (roughly Rs. 18,200), down from $300 (roughly Rs. 23,800)
  • iPhone XS Max: Up to $220 (roughly Rs. 17,500), down from $250 (roughly Rs. 19,800)
  • iPhone XS: Up to $170 (roughly Rs. 13,500), down from $200 (roughly Rs. 15,900)
  • iPhone XR: Up to $160, down from $200 (roughly Rs. 15,900)
  • iPhone X: Up to $150 (roughly Rs. 11,900), down from $170 (roughly Rs. 13,500)
  • iPhone 8 Plus: Up to $140 (roughly Rs. 11,100), down from $160 (roughly Rs. 12,700)
  • iPhone 8: Up to $90 (roughly Rs. 7,100), down from $100 (roughly Rs. 7,900)
  • iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $40 (roughly Rs. 3,200), down from $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000)
  • iPhone 6s: Up to $25 (roughly Rs. 2,000), down from $30 (roughly Rs. 2,4000)

Here are the updated trade-in values for the Apple Watch, iPad tablets, and Mac models:

  • Apple Watch SE: Up to $105 (roughly Rs. 8,300), down from $120 (roughly Rs. 9,500)
  • Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $115 (roughly Rs. 9,100), down from $120 (roughly Rs. 9,500)
  • Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $75 (roughly Rs. 6,000), down from $85 (roughly Rs. 6,800)
  • Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $40 (roughly Rs. 3,200), down from $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000)
  • iPad Pro: Up to $555 (roughly Rs. 44,000), down from $655 (roughly Rs. 52,000)
  • iPad Air: Up to $275 (roughly Rs. 21,800), down from $290 (roughly Rs. 23,000)
  • iPad: Up to $180 (roughly Rs. 14,300), down from $190 (roughly Rs. 15,100)
  • iPad mini: Up to $185 (roughly Rs. 14,700), down from $200 (roughly Rs. 15,900)
  • iMac Pro: Up to $1,350 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh), down from $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.18 lakh)
  • iMac: Up to $830 (roughly Rs. 65,800), down from $850 (roughly Rs. 67,400)
  • Mac Pro: Up to $1,800 (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh), down from $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh)
  • Mac mini: Up to $400 (roughly Rs. 31,700), down from $450 (roughly Rs. 35,700)

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Oppo A97 5G Specifications, Price, Images Spotted on China Telecom Listing
Microsoft's Activision Buyout Deal Faces Probe From UK Antitrust Regulator

Related Stories

iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac Trade-in Values Lowered by Apple: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  2. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With Intel Core i5 Goes on Sale in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price Tipped, 120Hz Display Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. KYC Registration Agencies to Report All Cyberattacks, Threats, and Breaches Within Six Hours, Says SEBI
  2. Andor Season 2: Here’s How the Star Wars Spin-Off Series Plans to Handle Time Jumps
  3. Skull and Bones In-Depth Gameplay Reveal Coming on July 7 at Ubisoft Forward Event
  4. Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Spark 9 India Launch Teased: Specifications
  5. Astronauts Explore Artificial Intelligence, Human Nervous System; Install New Hardware Aboard ISS
  6. Amazon Under Closer Surveillance From German Anti-Cartel Watchdog for Possible Abuse of Market Position
  7. Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards, MX Master 3S Mouse Launched in India: Details
  8. Exotic Crystals With Unique Structure Found in Dust From Chelyabinsk Meteor Explosion
  9. Microsoft's Activision Buyout Deal Faces Probe From UK Antitrust Regulator
  10. iPhone, iPad, Watch, Mac Trade-in Values Lowered by Apple: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.