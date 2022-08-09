Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Back Battery Percentage, Adds ‘Copy and Delete’ Option for Sharing Screenshots: Report

iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Back Battery Percentage, Adds ‘Copy and Delete’ Option for Sharing Screenshots: Report

Battery percentage may be an old feature, but has changed in appearance and implementation.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 9 August 2022 12:31 IST
iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Back Battery Percentage, Adds ‘Copy and Delete’ Option for Sharing Screenshots: Report

iPhone X was the first smartphone that missed out on the battery percentage from status bar

Highlights
  • Battery Percentage feature returns in iOS 16 beta 5
  • It’s placed inside the battery icon
  • Beta 5 also adds a new Copy and Delete feature while sharing screenshots

Apple has just released its iOS 16 developer beta 5 and it brings a much-awaited battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar. The battery percentage feature was removed after the launch of Apple's iPhone X smartphone, which also introduced the large display notch (that houses the hardware needed for Apple's Face ID facial recognition) and left little space in the status bar forcing the company to remove the battery percentage icon, which was placed alongside the battery icon. iOS 16 beta 5 also introduces a new ‘Copy and Delete' option while sharing screenshots.

The new layout for showing battery percentage in the status bar, as detailed by The Verge, now looks very different from older layout (currently visible on all iPad models save for recent Pros) with the battery percentage displayed to the left of the battery icon in the status bar. The new layout now shows the battery percentage (in numbers) inside the battery status icon, which is very similar to what is visible on Oppo, Vivo, and Realme smartphones available in India. As per the source the new battery percentage feature is not enabled by default, but needs to be switched on by heading into Settings>Battery>Battery Percentage and tapping the toggle for the same. The toggle is also missing on iPhone 11, 12 mini, and 13 mini as per Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates), which claims that it's probably due to the lack of space.

With a majority of iPhones being shipped with Face ID and the notch (save for the iPhone SE and SE 2022) over the past couple of years, battery percentage can today only be accessed by performing an additional swipe down to Control Center. The ability to view battery percentage was first introduced on the iPhone 3GS model in 2009 with the iPhone OS 3.0 software update.

As reported by 9to5Mac Apple has also introduced a new “Copy and Delete” option when sharing a screenshot. The feature has shown up only on the iOS 16 beta 5. The new feature basically lets a user copy a screenshot to clipboard and not automatically save it to Photos, reducing the need to delete a screenshot manually (appears upon tapping the Done button) after sharing it to an app. This also helps reduce the clutter of screenshots in the Photos app as the screenshot remains in clipboard but does not get saved in the Photos app.

The iOS 16 developer beta 6 also brings plenty of other bug fixes and updates as detailed in the changelog. But one needs to keep in mind that the above-mentioned features have popped up in the developer beta builds, so there's a good chance that they could be pulled out of the final build depending on user feedback.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, IOS, iOS 16, iOS 16 New Features, beta, Software, IPhone
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, ThinkShield Security Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones With ANC, Upto 60 Hours Battery Life Launched: Details

Related Stories

iOS 16 Beta 5 Brings Back Battery Percentage, Adds ‘Copy and Delete’ Option for Sharing Screenshots: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. "Did Not Survive": NASA Films Comet Plunging Into Sun
  3. iOS 16 Beta 5 Gets Battery Percentage, New Option for Screenshots: Report
  4. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  7. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  8. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  9. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000
  2. Vivo Tipped to Launch Another Foldable Phone With Dual-Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner: Details
  3. "Did Not Survive": NASA Films Comet Plunging Into Sun
  4. Joker 2: Zazie Beetz Is Reportedly Returning Opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
  5. CryptoCom Grabs Virtual Asset Service Provider License in South Korea
  6. Samsung Partners With Theta Labs to Integrate NFT Ecosystem With Upcoming Galaxy Flagship
  7. WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature Gets Extension to Over 2 Days
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Hide Its Under-Display Camera Better Than Predecessor: Report
  9. Ancient Oxygen Source Detected in Earth’s Crust; May Have Influenced Evolution of Life, Researchers Say
  10. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch to Take Place on August 11; Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.