First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 16 series could potentially be the first Apple handsets to feature under-display Face ID.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 20 April 2022 19:18 IST
First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

The handset could be a part of iPhone 16 series

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were also leaked
  • iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screen

The first real full-screen iPhone may arrive in 2024, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The handset could be a part of iPhone 16 series and the first in the iPhone series to feature under-display Face ID along with an under-screen front camera. This year's iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were also leaked last month by a tipster. Previous leaks have indicated that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout rumoured to replace the display notch on previous iPhone generations.

According to TF International Securities veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the real full-screen iPhone will hit the market in 2024. He said, “I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.”

In an earlier tweet, Kuo had suggested that under-display Face ID will come to Apple for the first time in 2024. He had also opined that Apple's decision to bring out this feature by 2024 is more for a marketing purpose than a technical issue, but now the latest tweet suggests that perhaps there were indeed some tech obstacles to cross.

iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were also leaked last month by a tipster. According to the leak, iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max will reportedly feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen.

A previous report also suggested that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout, which is said to replace the display notch of previous iPhone generations.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ming Chi Kuo
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
