The first real full-screen iPhone may arrive in 2024, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The handset could be a part of iPhone 16 series and the first in the iPhone series to feature under-display Face ID along with an under-screen front camera. This year's iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were also leaked last month by a tipster. Previous leaks have indicated that Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout rumoured to replace the display notch on previous iPhone generations.

According to TF International Securities veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the real full-screen iPhone will hit the market in 2024. He said, “I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements.”

In an earlier tweet, Kuo had suggested that under-display Face ID will come to Apple for the first time in 2024. He had also opined that Apple's decision to bring out this feature by 2024 is more for a marketing purpose than a technical issue, but now the latest tweet suggests that perhaps there were indeed some tech obstacles to cross.

iPhone 14 series smartphones' screen sizes were also leaked last month by a tipster. According to the leak, iPhone 14 will come with a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen while the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max will reportedly feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen.

A previous report also suggested that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could sport taller screens this year to accommodate a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout, which is said to replace the display notch of previous iPhone generations.