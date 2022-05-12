iPhone 15 is rumoured to come with the USB Type-C port ending more than a decade-old relationship with the Lightning connector port. Apple's decision to adopt the USB Type-C port for iPhone models can improve the data transfer and charging speed, but final numbers are said to depend on iOS support. The market is expected to focus more on Apple ecosystem's existing USB Type-C related suppliers for the next one to two years. The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in the second-half of 2023.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities alleged in a tweet that his latest survey conducted suggests that Apple's “2H23[second half of 2023] new iPhone” will abandon the use of the proprietary lightning connector port and will adopt, like the rest of the industry, the USB Type-C port. The analyst further added that the move will enable faster transfer and charging speed on the iPhone.

In another tweet on the same thread, the analyst said that it's expected that the existing USB Type-C related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem that accounts for products like the IC controller and connector, will become the focus of the market in the next one to two years as there are vast orders from accessories' adoption of USB Type-C.

If the rumours are right then this will make the iPhone 14, expected to launch this year, the last iPhone in the lineup to come with a Lightning connector port.

Yesterday, a tip said that the iPhone 14 will get a slightly larger screen than iPhone 13. The change in screen size is the result of Apple's supposed decision to get rid of the notch and add narrower bezels on the phone.

Introduced with the iPhone 5, the Lightning connector port was one of the longest running proprietary connector ports from Apple. It also added the USB Type-C port to the MacBook Pro back in 2016 and has since introduced the port on its other MacBook models.