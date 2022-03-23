Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Get Under Display Camera With Face ID: Report

iPhone 15 series could release in late 2023.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 March 2022 11:58 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Expected to Get Under Display Camera With Face ID: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 13 Pro sports a display notch to house the FaceID and other sensors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be first device to get this technology
  • iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to sport a dual hole-punch design
  • Samsung’s current UPC technology was rejected by Apple

iPhone 15 Pro (tentative name) could feature under panel camera (UPC) technology, according to a recent report. Apple is tipped to be already in the works of introducing a dual hole-punch layout to the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro, which is expected to be released later this year. This is a move away from the current notch design that the Cupertino company utilises in the iPhone 13 lineup to house the TrueDepth Camera system for Face ID, and selfies or video calls.

A new report from The Elec mentions that Samsung Display is teaming up with OTI Lumionics to develop a new UPC technology. Samsung could debut it first on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 before this technology makes its way to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro in late 2023. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is expected to be released later this year, could feature the current UPC technology used by the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The existing UPC technology uses the laser drilling method, which was reportedly rejected by Apple.

OTI Lumionics has reportedly developed a new organic cathode patterning material (CPM) that allows “microscopic transparent windows to be opened in the cathode and OLED pixel layers”. This is believed to make the display completely transparent and would allow Apple to fit its FaceID sensors below the screen. The use of this new UPC technology could leave the display of the iPhone 15 Pro completely notch and cut-out free.

Recently, the screen sizes of the iPhone 14 series were allegedly revealed. The iPhone 14 is tipped to sport a 6.06-inch flexible OLED screen, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro could have a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO screen. The iPhone 14 Max is said to feature a 6.68-inch flexible OLED screen and the iPhone 14 Pro Max may sport a 6.68-inch OLED LTPO screen. Additionally, it is rumoured that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could use a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout instead of the display notch.

iPhone 15 Pro, Apple
