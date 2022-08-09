Apple's iPhone 14 series with four models —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max— is expected to go official sometime in September this year. According to a new report, the Cupertino giant has asked its suppliers to increase shipments of iPhone 14 models from 90 million to 95 million. The company's major supplier, Foxconn is said to have hiked its recruitment bonus for iPhone workers as the supplier strives to keep pace with demand for the upcoming models. Apple probably is expecting stronger sales for the purported successors to its iPhone 13 series. Among the upcoming models, the iPhone 14 Pro Max us tipped to be the high-end variant.

As per a report by Taiwan publication United Daily News, Apple told suppliers to increase the initial total stock of the iPhone 14 series from 90 million iPhones to 95 million, an increase of about 5 percent. Apple is likely anticipating high demand for the new models. Citing data from research firm Isaiah Research, the report states the high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max could emerge as the biggest seller.

In related news, iPhone assembler Foxconn's Zhengzhou iPEBG and iDPBG business group factories are offering preferential bonuses to recruit workers for mass production of iPhone 14 series. The units engage in assembly, testing, manufacturing, and other departments.

Apple is taking measures to reduce its dependence on China as a manufacturing hub in the wake of recent geopolitical issues. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that some of the iPhone 14 models would be made in India simultaneously with China. Foxconn's iPhone production site in India is expected to take on the task of shipping iPhone 14 models simultaneously with the Chinese manufacturers. The iPhone maker has been manufacturing iPhone handsets in India for a few years. However, Indian production has been a quarter or more behind its Chinese counterparts.

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models on September 13. This are likely to include the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The event may also see the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8, according to reports.