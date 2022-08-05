Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro Screen Protector Surfaces Online, Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Again: All Details

iPhone 14 Pro is reportedly going to feature five colour options.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 August 2022 00:13 IST
By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 August 2022 00:13 IST

iPhone 14 series could reportedly offer 30W wired charging support

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro pill-shaped cutout likely to house Face ID sensor
  • The CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro have suggested the same
  • iPhone 14 Pro said to feature a Purple colour option

An iPhone 14 Pro screen protector image has surfaced online courtesy of a known tipster. The image hints at a smartphone with a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID biometric authentication feature and hole-punch cutout next to it, possibly for the selfie camera. In the past, the CAD models of the smartphone had suggested a similar design and layout for the display. Earlier, another tipster had shared the alleged images of the front panel of the iPhone 14 Pro that also suggested the same design.

Tipster Ice Universe shared an image of a screen protector via Twitter. The tipster claims that the screen protector belongs to the iPhone 14 Pro. The image shared suggests that the rumoured smartphone from Apple will likely feature a two cutouts on the display. The pill-shaped cutout could house the Face ID sensor, and the hole-punch cutout next to it could house the selfie camera. This is not the first time that the pill-shaped and a hole-punch cutouts have been tipped for the iPhone 14 Pro handsets.

Last month, CAD models of the iPhone 14 Pro were shared online. They showed the display of the handset sporting the same cutouts. The new leak is also in line with the tipster's previously shared CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro that suggested a pill-shaped and a hole-punch cutout for the display. Additionally, the CAD renders have also hinted that the phone could feature thinner side bezels.

Earlier this year, it was reported that a leaked image of the front panel of the iPhone 14 Pro hinted a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout. The same design was reportedly tipped for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The alleged iPhone 14 Pro design renders have also reportedly surfaced online in the past. According to the report, the smartphone could feature the pill-shaped hole-punch cutout to house the TrueDepth camera.

iPhone 14 Pro colour options have leaked online as well, as per a recent report. The smartphone is said to feature five colour options, including a Purple colourway. The company's purported flagship smartphones could also offer 30W wired charging support, according to the report.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
