iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Unified Pill-Shaped Cutout Could Display Privacy Indicators: Report

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 September 2022 20:57 IST
Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to feature four iPhone models

Highlights
  • The single is said to enable Apple to redesign the Camera app
  • Apple is tipped launch the iPhone 14 Max as iPhone 14 Plus
  • Apple is yet to confirm specifications of the iPhone 14 lineup

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a single pill-shaped cut out to display privacy indicators on iOS when the camera and microphone are in use, as per a new report. Recently, a report hinted that the purported pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will appear as one when the phones are in use. The Cupertino-based company previously announced that it will be hosting the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. During the launch event, the company is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 series.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, which cites a source with knowledge of Apple's plans, the single unibrow-like pill-shaped cutout on the display of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be used for displaying privacy indicators when the camera and microphone are being used.

The decision is said to enable Apple redesign the Camera app, by moving some of the controls to the top of the screen, located on either side of the unified cutout, as per the report.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the pill-shaped and hole-punch on the display of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would appear as one, wide pill-shaped cutout. Since, the phones are tipped to sport OLED displays, Apple could turn off the pixels located between the two cutouts.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated via Twitter that the one pill-shaped cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max Pro has been adopted as the separation would look odd while using the smartphones.

Apple is set to host the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to debut during the event, which will be livestreamed from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

As per a recent report, the purported iPhone 14 Max could be launched with the iPhone 14 Plus moniker. The company has reportedly opted this branding for the 6.7-inch iPhone model that is tipped to replace the iPhone mini form factor. The report added that the tech giant had asked the protective case manufacturers in July to refrain from using the iPhone 14 Max branding.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
