Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Models Feature Easily Removable Back Glass Panel, Dual Ambient Light Sensors: Report

iPhone 14 Models Feature Easily Removable Back Glass Panel, Dual Ambient Light Sensors: Report

iPhone 14's easily removable rear glass panel can help in significantly reducing the repair costs, according to a reviewer.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 15:47 IST
iPhone 14 Models Feature Easily Removable Back Glass Panel, Dual Ambient Light Sensors: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • iPhone 14’s redesigned internals help in improving heat management
  • iPhone 14 Pro display can be fixed without removing the True Depth Camera
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro feature a 6.06-inch display

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with an easily removable back glass panel, according to a reviewer. It was also noted in the review that the display on the iPhone 14 Pro can be replaced without having to remove the True Depth Camera module. These changes are said to reduce the repair cost of the newly launched smartphones. Additionally, the reviewer also highlighted that all the four models in the iPhone 14 series feature a new ambient light sensor at the rear.

TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino, in his review of the iPhone 14 series, said that the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature an easily removable back glass panel. Panzarino also added that the display of the iPhone 14 Pro can be replaced without removing the True Depth Camera module from it. According to Panzarino, this will result in significantly reduceding the repair costs of the newly launched iPhone 14 series.

CNET's Patrick Holland also noted, in his review of the new handsets from Apple, that the iPhone 14 has an internal redesign that allows for better thermal management, and enables the rear glass panel to be repaired easily. Holland added that the smartphone's glass back panel can now be repaired at a lower cost.

The iPhone 14 series — comprising iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — now feature dual ambient light sensors, according to Mashable's Stan Schroeder. He mentioned in his review that the iPhone 14 series is equipped with an ambient light sensor at the rear, in addition to the one at the front. He believes that the rear ambient light sensor will improve the automatic brightness adjustment feature on the phones.

To figure out the difference, he compared the iPhone 14 Pro with the iPhone 13 Pro. Schroeder said, “I took the 14 Pro and the 13 Pro in my hands, held them against bright light, and then turned away and went into a dark room, and the 14 Pro was more responsive in adapting the display's brightness.” Panzarino also said in his review that the iPhone 14 series features a secondary ambient light sensor at the back. The new ambient light sensor is said to help in adjusting the display brightness and determine camera exposure.

To recall, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro sport a 6.06-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC, while the vanilla iPhone 14 features last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC with improvements.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Far Out event, Apple event
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
ED Freezes Funds Worth Rs. 46.67 Crore Kept in Payment Gateways Easebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, and Paytm: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Models Feature Easily Removable Back Glass Panel, Dual Ambient Light Sensors: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  6. iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd Gen) First Sale in India Today
  7. Vivo X80 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online: Details Here
  8. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  9. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  10. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Fixed iPhone 14 Series iMessage, FaceTime Issues in Latest iOS 16 Update: All Details
  2. Google Photos Introduces Collage Editor, Revamps Memories Feature: All Details
  3. YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats
  4. Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details
  5. UIDAI to Prompt Aadhaar Card Holders to Update Biometrics Once Every 10 Years, Says Official
  6. Rogue Squadron: Patty Jenkins-Helmed Star Wars Spin-Off Movie Removed From Disney’s Calendar: Report
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Leaked Images Hint at Design, Specifications: Details
  8. Self-Spreading Malware Attacking Gamers, Stealing Credentials via YouTube: Kaspersky
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  10. Blankos Block Party Becomes First Web3 Title to Be Listed on Epic Games Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.