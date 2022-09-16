Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with an easily removable back glass panel, according to a reviewer. It was also noted in the review that the display on the iPhone 14 Pro can be replaced without having to remove the True Depth Camera module. These changes are said to reduce the repair cost of the newly launched smartphones. Additionally, the reviewer also highlighted that all the four models in the iPhone 14 series feature a new ambient light sensor at the rear.

TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino, in his review of the iPhone 14 series, said that the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature an easily removable back glass panel. Panzarino also added that the display of the iPhone 14 Pro can be replaced without removing the True Depth Camera module from it. According to Panzarino, this will result in significantly reduceding the repair costs of the newly launched iPhone 14 series.

CNET's Patrick Holland also noted, in his review of the new handsets from Apple, that the iPhone 14 has an internal redesign that allows for better thermal management, and enables the rear glass panel to be repaired easily. Holland added that the smartphone's glass back panel can now be repaired at a lower cost.

The iPhone 14 series — comprising iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — now feature dual ambient light sensors, according to Mashable's Stan Schroeder. He mentioned in his review that the iPhone 14 series is equipped with an ambient light sensor at the rear, in addition to the one at the front. He believes that the rear ambient light sensor will improve the automatic brightness adjustment feature on the phones.

To figure out the difference, he compared the iPhone 14 Pro with the iPhone 13 Pro. Schroeder said, “I took the 14 Pro and the 13 Pro in my hands, held them against bright light, and then turned away and went into a dark room, and the 14 Pro was more responsive in adapting the display's brightness.” Panzarino also said in his review that the iPhone 14 series features a secondary ambient light sensor at the back. The new ambient light sensor is said to help in adjusting the display brightness and determine camera exposure.

To recall, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro sport a 6.06-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC, while the vanilla iPhone 14 features last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC with improvements.