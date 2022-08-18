Apple is expected to increase the price of the Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, according to details shared by an analyst. In an investor report, a Wedbush analyst has stated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could see a price increase of $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000), in comparison to their predecessors. According to Ives, the price increase could be attributed to the increase in the cost of components and the added functionality of the new lineup.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives stated in an investor report that more consumers could opt for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than the regular models. This could be a boon for Apple as the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. To recall, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were launched in India last year, with prices starting at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively, for the base 128GB storage option.

Ives adds that the iPhone 14 Pro models could feature more storage that their predecessors. A past report suggested that the Pro models could feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to get 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to be powered by Apple's new A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the regular models are expected to feature the A15 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 models.

The price increase of the iPhone 14 Pro models was first tipped by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent report. Kuo stated that the increase in the average selling price (ASP) of these smartphones could be due to the "price hikes and higher shipment proportion."