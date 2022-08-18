Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to feature Apple's purported A16 Bionic chip.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 August 2022 00:35 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone 14, 14 Max could be powered by the A15 Bionic chip
  • More consumers are expected to opt for the iPhone 14 Pro models
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro pricing started at Rs. 1,19,900

Apple is expected to increase the price of the Pro models in its upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, according to details shared by an analyst. In an investor report, a Wedbush analyst has stated that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could see a price increase of $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000), in comparison to their predecessors. According to Ives, the price increase could be attributed to the increase in the cost of components and the added functionality of the new lineup.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives stated in an investor report that more consumers could opt for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than the regular models. This could be a boon for Apple as the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. To recall, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were launched in India last year, with prices starting at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively, for the base 128GB storage option.

Ives adds that the iPhone 14 Pro models could feature more storage that their predecessors. A past report suggested that the Pro models could feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to get 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to be powered by Apple's new A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the regular models are expected to feature the A15 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 models.

The price increase of the iPhone 14 Pro models was first tipped by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a recent report. Kuo stated that the increase in the average selling price (ASP) of these smartphones could be due to the "price hikes and higher shipment proportion."

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone, Apple
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  8. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Everything You Need to Know About She-Hulk, the Next Marvel Series
#Latest Stories
  1. European Central Bank Steps in as Banks Test Crypto Waters Ahead of Pan-EU Licensing Rules
  2. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says
  4. Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  5. Delhi High Court Grants Time for Government to Reveal Plans to Regulate De-Platforming of Social Media Users
  6. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  7. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  8. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  9. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  10. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.