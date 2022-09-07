Apple iPhone 14 Max was recently tipped to launch with iPhone 14 Plus banding. If this is true, the Cupertino-based tech giant will be launching its first handset with Plus branding since iPhone 8 Plus. Although, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max are said to feature a similar form factor and screen size, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could debut with several upgrades over the Max (or Plus)model. The two phones are expected to debut tonight during Apple's ‘Far Out' event.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max differences (expected)

First, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Max is said to be powered by last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC. Additionally, the new SoC is said to be exclusive for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Second, the iPhone 14 Pro modes, comprising of iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, are said to feature a bigger camera bump with a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models, however, could retain the same 12-megapixel camera as the previous generation models.

Third, the iPhone 14 Pro models could reportedly feature the always-on display (AoD) feature. The feature is said to be enabled by the low refresh rate display, which is said to be between 1Hz to 120Hz, on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. Hints of the purported AoD support were reportedly spotted in iOS 16 operating system.

Lastly, the addition of a unified pill-shaped cutout, which is said to house the Face ID sensor, selfie camera, and privacy indicators, is reportedly exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models, comprising the iPhone 14 Max and the vanilla iPhone 14, is said to retain the notch previously seen on the iPhone 13 series. Going by the rumours, the only notable similarity between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max is the expected 6.7-inch display.

As per a recent report, the iPhone 14 Max was tipped to launch with the iPhone 14 Plus moniker. The Cupertino company reportedly told the case manufacturers for iPhone models to not use the iPhone 14 Max branding.

To recall, Apple is set to host the ‘Far Out' launch event tonight, on September 7 at 10:30pm IST. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and Apple AirPods Pro 2. The event will be livestreamed by Apple via its official YouTube channel.