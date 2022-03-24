Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to be taller and thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 March 2022 12:07 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation
Highlights
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro series is tipped to have a 12.02 mm camera bulge
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro series is said to have a hole punch display design
  • It could be powered by the A16 Bionic chip

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have had their alleged design schematics leaked, providing a highly detailed look at the design of these upcoming smartphones. The alleged design schematics were shared on Twitter, and suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro could be slightly taller and thicker in comparison to its predecessor iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to be slightly shorter and thinner than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The supposed schematics also include information regarding the camera bulge of these handsets.

The alleged iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design schematics were shared on Twitter by tipster Max Weinbach. The iPhone 14 Pro is claimed to measure 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85 mm. As previously mentioned, this alleged design is slightly thicker and taller than the iPhone 13 Pro, which is 146.70x71.50 x7.65 mm in dimensions. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to be shorter and slimmer than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Its height is said to be reduced from 160.8 mm to 160.7 mm and the width is supposed to have gone down from 78.1 mm to 77.58 mm. However, its thickness has allegedly increased from 7.65 mm to 7.85 mm.

As per the alleged leak, the camera bulge on the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to be more prominent than the iPhone 13 Pro models. It is said to be 12.02 mm thick in comparison to 11.45 mm on the current handsets.

According to a recent report, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to ditch the display notch and feature a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout instead. These handsets are also tipped to be powered by the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 14 models are expected to continue using the current generation A15 Bionic chips.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple
Stranger Things 4 First Look Photos, Full Cast, Synopsis, Directors’ List Out

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  3. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  6. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Report Battery Drain, Calling Bugs After Android 12 Update
  2. Mai: Netflix Unveils Trailer, April Release Date, Poster for Sakshi Tanwar Web Series
  3. Thailand Bans Crypto Payments, Businesses to Have Until End of April to Adhere to New Law
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Design Schematics Leak Tipping Size Differences From Last Generation
  5. Stranger Things 4 First Look Photos, Full Cast, Synopsis, Directors’ List Out
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Details
  7. Twitter Makes Searching in DMs Easier, Users Can Now Look for Specific Keywords
  8. LG, Stellantis to make Electric Vehicle Batteries in Canada
  9. Cryptocurrencies Present Risk to US Financial System, Will Require New Regulations: Federal Reserve Chair
  10. Google News Blocked by Russia Citing Ukraine Conflict: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.