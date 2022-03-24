iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have had their alleged design schematics leaked, providing a highly detailed look at the design of these upcoming smartphones. The alleged design schematics were shared on Twitter, and suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro could be slightly taller and thicker in comparison to its predecessor iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to be slightly shorter and thinner than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The supposed schematics also include information regarding the camera bulge of these handsets.

The alleged iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design schematics were shared on Twitter by tipster Max Weinbach. The iPhone 14 Pro is claimed to measure 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85 mm. As previously mentioned, this alleged design is slightly thicker and taller than the iPhone 13 Pro, which is 146.70x71.50 x7.65 mm in dimensions. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is tipped to be shorter and slimmer than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Its height is said to be reduced from 160.8 mm to 160.7 mm and the width is supposed to have gone down from 78.1 mm to 77.58 mm. However, its thickness has allegedly increased from 7.65 mm to 7.85 mm.

As per the alleged leak, the camera bulge on the iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to be more prominent than the iPhone 13 Pro models. It is said to be 12.02 mm thick in comparison to 11.45 mm on the current handsets.

According to a recent report, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to ditch the display notch and feature a new pill-shaped hole punch cutout instead. These handsets are also tipped to be powered by the next-generation Apple A16 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 14 models are expected to continue using the current generation A15 Bionic chips.