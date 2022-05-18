iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, and three Apple Watches have been tipped to be launched at an upcoming Apple event in September, said to be scheduled for September 13. As per the tipster, it remains uncertain whether the event will be held online or offline, but more information on this front will be known by late-August. It is also yet to be confirmed if Apple will bring out new Mac devices and iPad tablets during the September event. In the meanwhile, Apple is all set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starting June 6.

Tipster LeaksApplePro hinted via iDrop News that Apple's September event could take place in week 37 of this year, and tips a September 13 launch date. The tipster adds that Apple is yet to decide whether the event will be an in-person event or an online one. The company will only decide this close to the event date, and the tipster claims confirmation would be available by mid or late August, as that is when Apple starts recording for the September event if it is an online one.

iPhone 14 series

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its iPhone 14 series during the September event. The tipster has said that the iPhone 14 will look identical to the iPhone 13, and adds that it will feature last year's Apple A15 SoC, however, slightly modified and named Apple A16.

As indicated in earlier reports, the latest report also claims Apple would not be launching a mini version of the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes respectively. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 69,600), while the recent leak has hinted the price of iPhone 14 to be $799 (roughly Rs. 62,000). Both the handsets are said to start at the 128GB storage options. The iPhone 14 series tipped to come with hole-punch display, instead of the notch seen on current generation iPhone models.

A previous report by the same tipster had said that iPhone 14 Pro prices may start $100 (roughly Rs. 7,400) higher than iPhone 13 Pro, and the latest leak corroborates that, saying the iPhone 14 Pro will be priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,200) while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,000). There is no confirmation on the starting storage option that the iPhone Pro models will feature yet. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to run on the Apple A16 SoC, though it may be branded as the Apple A16 Pro SoC, the tipster added. The two models may have 256GB storage as their base models, the tipster said, though this is yet to be cemented. The tipster also echoes an earlier report to claim the iPhone 14 Pro series will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be launched during the September event. The AirPods Pro 2 are said to be "the biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods," and come with a new codec, a stemless design, and noise-cancelling technology. The earbuds might also sport a USB Type-C connector instead of the Lightning port. The earbuds from Apple are said to come in White colour and will be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 23,200).

Apple Watch 8, Watch SE, Watch Extreme Edition

The American tech giant will be bringing out three Apple Watch models this September — the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Watch SE, and a Watch Extreme Edition. The tipster has mentioned that the watches could come with just an internal update and might not sport a redesign or flat edges. The Apple Watch Extreme Edition is said to be priced higher than the Watch Series 8, which is said to start at $399 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

Mac and iPad

The tipster has said that if the September event is an in-person event, new Mac devices can be expected to be launched, while if the event is an offline one, no Mac devices will be launched. No details regarding the launch of new iPad tablets are available as of now.

As mentioned earlier, Apple is all set to host its WWDC starting June 6. The five-day-long event will begin with a special keynote and will end on June 10. The upcoming Apple event for developers will be hosted virtually for the third year in a row and will be livestreamed via official channels. Apple is expected to announce next-generation software updates like iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and more during the WWDC. Apple is also said to unveil updates for HomePod as well as AirPods.