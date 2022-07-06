Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Pro Variants to Exclusively Feature Apple’s Latest Chips From iPhone 14 Series Onwards: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone Pro Variants to Exclusively Feature Apple’s Latest Chips From iPhone 14 Series Onwards: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 Pro models are tipped to pack the A16 chip, while non-pro models will get the previous generation.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 July 2022 15:44 IST
iPhone Pro Variants to Exclusively Feature Apple’s Latest Chips From iPhone 14 Series Onwards: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple 14 Pro models could account for up to 60 percent of new model sales in 2022

Highlights
  • Apple camera component suppliers may also benefit from this step
  • iPhone 14 base models are tipped to feature the A15 chip
  • The iPhone 14 series could debut around fall 2022, early 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models were recently reported to exclusively feature the new A16 chip by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone models will supposedly pack last year's A15 chip. Kuo is further claiming that this setup will now become a staple for the iPhone. Apple is reportedly making structural changes to its high-end supply chain. This change in strategy is expected to result in high-end iPhone models exclusively featuring the latest Apple chip from now on; leaving the entry-level and mid-range models with the previous generation chips.

Kuo mentioned in a blog post that Apple would fit the A16 chip on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This step is expected to boost the sale of high-end models in 2022 accounting for up to 60 percent of the new model sales compared to the previously expected 40 to 50 percent. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to come with last year's A15 chip. This information is in line with a past report which also relayed the same information.

The thing that has now changed is that Kuo now claims that, from now on, Apple's latest chips will be exclusive to the high-end models. The entry-level and mid-range models will have to make do with previous-generation chips. This step could prompt buyers to go for the high-end models over the mid-range or entry-level models, which might result in increased profits from iPhone sales. Kuo notes that it may also be potentially profitable for "major high-end component suppliers of the rear camera, including Sony (CIS), Largan (lens), Alps (VCM/OIS), and LG Innotek (CCM)."

Rumours suggest that Apple is planning to launch the base iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max between the fall of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone, Apple A15 chip, Apple A16 chip
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
How to E-File Your Income Tax Returns Online: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide
eToro Crypto Trading Firm’s Acquisition Deal With FinTech V Called Off, Here’s Why

Related Stories

iPhone Pro Variants to Exclusively Feature Apple’s Latest Chips From iPhone 14 Series Onwards: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  6. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  7. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  8. iPhone Pro Models to Exclusively Feature Apple’s Latest Chips From This Year: Kuo
  9. How to E-File Your Income Tax Returns Online: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Partners With Polygon to Announce First NFT Airdrop for Community, Phone 1 Pre-Order Members
  2. eToro Crypto Trading Firm’s Acquisition Deal With FinTech V Called Off, Here’s Why
  3. iPhone Pro Variants to Exclusively Feature Apple’s Latest Chips From iPhone 14 Series Onwards: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series Confirmed to Launch in India on July 14
  5. Aviation Authorities Prepare to Allow Drones to Fly ‘Beyond Line of Sight’; Privacy Advocates Warn of Risks
  6. Lava Blaze to Be Available for Pre-Order From July 7 at 12pm in India: Details
  7. Apple's Purchase Sharing Restricting Users in India From Accessing Paid Apps of Family Members
  8. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display, Pre-Order Pass Available on Flipkart
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, Familiar Rear Camera Module
  10. Chip Manufacturers’ Order Books Still ‘Very Full’, Taiwan’s Economy Minister Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.