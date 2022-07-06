Apple iPhone 14 Pro models were recently reported to exclusively feature the new A16 chip by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone models will supposedly pack last year's A15 chip. Kuo is further claiming that this setup will now become a staple for the iPhone. Apple is reportedly making structural changes to its high-end supply chain. This change in strategy is expected to result in high-end iPhone models exclusively featuring the latest Apple chip from now on; leaving the entry-level and mid-range models with the previous generation chips.

Kuo mentioned in a blog post that Apple would fit the A16 chip on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This step is expected to boost the sale of high-end models in 2022 accounting for up to 60 percent of the new model sales compared to the previously expected 40 to 50 percent. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to come with last year's A15 chip. This information is in line with a past report which also relayed the same information.

The thing that has now changed is that Kuo now claims that, from now on, Apple's latest chips will be exclusive to the high-end models. The entry-level and mid-range models will have to make do with previous-generation chips. This step could prompt buyers to go for the high-end models over the mid-range or entry-level models, which might result in increased profits from iPhone sales. Kuo notes that it may also be potentially profitable for "major high-end component suppliers of the rear camera, including Sony (CIS), Largan (lens), Alps (VCM/OIS), and LG Innotek (CCM)."

Rumours suggest that Apple is planning to launch the base iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max between the fall of 2022 and the first half of 2023.