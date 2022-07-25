Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report

iPhone 14 series is reportedly going to enter mass production in August.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 July 2022 19:20 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report

iPhone 14 Pro is tipped to sport a bigger camera bump with a 48-megapixel lens

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 said to feature a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Previous generation iPhone also features LPDDR4X RAM
  • The iPhone 14 is said to feature a 6.1-inch display

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly going to feature 6GB of newer and faster RAM. The models are said to get a LPDDR5 RAM, whereas, the current series features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max on the other hand, are reportedly going to feature 6GB of the older LPDDR4X RAM. The new RAM on the Pro models is said to be more energy efficient. According to a recent report, the tech giant is said to expand its component suppliers' list as well.

According to a report by MacRumors, which cites DigiTimes, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple are going to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

LPDDR5 RAM is faster and more energy efficient compared to the older standards. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. iPhone 13 series features the same RAM but with 4GB memory.

A recent report had revealed that the tech giant is said to have expanded its list of component suppliers for the iPhone 14 models to tackle the supply chain constraints. The report added that the SG Micro has passed the quality certification of the higher-end iPhone 14 models and is expected to ship the power management integrated circuitry in the second half of 2022.

iPhone 14 series' trial production had reportedly begun recently. The series is said to enter mass production in August. As per an earlier report, the series has been tipped to launch on September 13 this year.

The smaller iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to feature 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get larger 6.7-inch displays. The Pro models are also tipped to sport a bigger camera bump with a 48-megapixel lens. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D models have also been shared by a CAD creator recently.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13
Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  5. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications
  2. Xbox Series S/X Getting Reduced Bootup Animation, Cold Startup Times
  3. What If…? Gets Season 3 Renewal, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ‘97 Details Revealed
  4. Google Pixel 6a’s Fingerprint Scanner Has a Security Bug
  5. Tecno Spark 9T Amazon Listing Goes Live; Confirmed to Soon Launch in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details
  9. Study Programmes in Metaverse to Be Part of Tokyo University’s Curriculum
  10. Tech Mahindra Increases Headcount to 1.58 Lakh, Net Profit Falls 16.4 Percent in Q2 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.