iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reportedly going to feature 6GB of newer and faster RAM. The models are said to get a LPDDR5 RAM, whereas, the current series features 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max on the other hand, are reportedly going to feature 6GB of the older LPDDR4X RAM. The new RAM on the Pro models is said to be more energy efficient. According to a recent report, the tech giant is said to expand its component suppliers' list as well.

According to a report by MacRumors, which cites DigiTimes, the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple are going to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

LPDDR5 RAM is faster and more energy efficient compared to the older standards. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to feature 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. iPhone 13 series features the same RAM but with 4GB memory.

A recent report had revealed that the tech giant is said to have expanded its list of component suppliers for the iPhone 14 models to tackle the supply chain constraints. The report added that the SG Micro has passed the quality certification of the higher-end iPhone 14 models and is expected to ship the power management integrated circuitry in the second half of 2022.

iPhone 14 series' trial production had reportedly begun recently. The series is said to enter mass production in August. As per an earlier report, the series has been tipped to launch on September 13 this year.

The smaller iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to feature 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to get larger 6.7-inch displays. The Pro models are also tipped to sport a bigger camera bump with a 48-megapixel lens. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D models have also been shared by a CAD creator recently.