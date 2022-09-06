iPhone 14 series with four models —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max— is expected to be unveiled at the company's ‘Far out' event on Wednesday, September 7. As we are inching closer towards the Apple event, leaks about the next-gen iPhone models have been aplenty. Now a new image leak of an alleged iPhone 14 Pro case hints at larger cameras in the new Pro model. It suggests that the all lenses, flash, and lidar scanner of the iPhone 14 Pro could be large compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. Separately, a tipster has suggested the possible colour options of the cases for the iPhone 14 models.

A new post by South Korean blog Naver shows the iPhone 14 Pro case on an iPhone 13 Pro suggesting bigger camera rings on the new model. Apart from the camera system, Apple is said to increase the sizes of the lenses, flash, and the lidar scanner in the new iPhone 14 Pro. There is no clarity on what Apple is leaning towards as of now.

Separately, Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) tweeted alleged case images of the iPhone 14 lineup. The tipster has included both leather and silicone case options for all the expected ‌iPhone 14‌ models. As per the leak, Apple will launch leather cases for the new models in bright orange, brown, golden brown, midnight blue, black, and fir green colour options. The silicon cases are said to be available in midnight, succulent, chalk pink, red, lilac, sun glow, storm blue, and elderberry shades.

Apple is all set to host its 'Far Out' launch event on September 7. During the event, the Cupertino giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series, alongside other new Apple Watch and iPad models. The series is said to include the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The rumoured iPhone 14 Max could come with iPhone 14 Plus branding.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, whereas the standard iPhone 14 variants could use the older A15 Bionic chip.