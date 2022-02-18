Technology News
iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Feature 8GB RAM Like Rival Samsung Galaxy S22 Models

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones already offer 6GB of memory.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2022 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 Pro (pictured) is said to be succeeded by the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be accelerating mass production of iPhone 14 series
  • iPhone 14 Pro series is rumoured to succeed the iPhone 13 Pro models
  • Apple is yet to reveal details of the iPhone 14 Pro smartphones

iPhone 14 Pro — Apple's anticipated successor to its flagship iPhone 13 Pro smartphone — could be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM, according to a new report. The company's high-end smartphones are tipped to feature the same amount of RAM as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones as well as other midrange Android smartphones. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro currently offers 6GB of RAM. Apple is yet to reveal any information, including specifications, of the rumoured iPhone 14 series.

According to a post by user ‘yeux1122' on the Naver blog (in Korean), the Cupertino company's rumoured iPhone 14 Pro models will come with 8GB of RAM, higher than its predecessor the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that were launched in 2020. The components are already confirmed with companies involved, according to the post, which cites a domestic supply chain source.

Apple is also said to be accelerating the schedule for mass production for the iPhone 14 Pro, according to the blog post, due to tighter management of supply chains for key components due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A report by Bloomberg in December revealed that Apple had informed component suppliers about a weakened demand for the iPhone 13 lineup. Apple had previously cut its iPhone 13 production goal for the year by 10 million units, according to the report.

The company already offers a 16GB of RAM option on its 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) model that was launched in April 2021, and the rumoured 8GB RAM specification for the iPhone 14 Pro would bring the smartphone on par with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones that were launched on February 9. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which offers a 12GB RAM variant, both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ handsets offer 8GB of memory, with 128GB and 256GB storage options. As previously mentioned, Apple is yet to officially reveal any details regarding the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro smartphones.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro 8GB, iPhone, Apple, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro
Fraudulent Metaverse Token on Uniswap Shows Up as Animoca Brands: Here's What We Know

