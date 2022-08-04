Technology News
  Apple iPhone 14 Pricing Tipped Ahead of Debut, Might Be Same as iPhone 13 Launch Price: Report

Apple iPhone 14 Pricing Tipped Ahead of Debut, Might Be Same as iPhone 13 Launch Price: Report

iPhone 14 price is tipped to be $799 (roughly Rs. 63,200).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 4 August 2022 01:06 IST
Apple iPhone 14 Pricing Tipped Ahead of Debut, Might Be Same as iPhone 13 Launch Price: Report

Apple is yet to officially announce any details of the purported iPhone 14 series

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 was launched in September last year
  • iPhone 14 is tipped to feature an A15 Bionic SoC
  • Apple is yet to announce details of its upcoming phones

iPhone 14 could be launched at the same price as the iPhone 13 when it made its debut last year, according to a blog post by a user on Naver. The decision was reportedly taken by “top executives at Apple” despite inflation and supply chain constraints. According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — which are said to be powered by last year's A15 Bionic SoC instead of the A16 Bionic SoC — could have a performance boost over the previous generation because of the new cellular modem and new internal design.

Apple iPhone 14 price (rumoured)

iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 63,200), according to a blog post by user “yeux1122" on Naver (in Korean), first spotted by MacRumors. It is worth noting that the iPhone 13 was launched at the same price in September last year.

According to the blog post, which cites an unspecified major US financial institution, the decision was taken by “top executives” at Apple despite ongoing inflation and supply chain issues. The rationale behind the decision is said to be the stagnation in the global smartphone market and a decline in demand. The price of the basic model is said to be fixed despite the factors that could potentially raise them. Apple is yet to officially announce any details of the purported iPhone 14 series, including pricing.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are tipped to offer some overall performance improvements as the smartphones feature new cellular modem and a new internal design, according to a recent report.

Both the non-Pro models are reportedly going to be powered by last year's A15 Bionic SoC, although, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max Pro will be powered by the A16 Bionic SoC.

Apple is also to be facing issues with the quality of the rear camera lenses of the iPhone 14, as per a report. The tech giant reportedly sourced the camera lenses from a supplier called Genius. The report added that these lenses suffered from “coating-crack quality issues”. The company is said to have already transferred the order to another firm, while the supplier attempts to resolve the issues.


Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 Updated With Improvements for Gamers: All Details

