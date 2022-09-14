Apple iPhone 14 series will ship with an earlier version of the newly released iOS 16, according to a tipster. The smartphones from Apple will get a ‘day one' update of the final build version 20A2362. The tipster has also shared a screenshot that suggests that the update will provide bug fixes. It is said to fix an issue on the iPhone 14 Pro Max that caused some images to appear soft on zooming in the landscape mode. Apple released the iOS 16 update on September 12.

Tipster Apple Software Update has shared via Twitter that Apple's newly launched iPhone 14 series will ship with an earlier version of the iOS 16. The iPhone 14 series — which comprises the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is tipped to get a ‘day one' update of the final build version 20A362. The tipster shared screenshot that suggests that the update will fix bugs on the smartphone.

The new iPhones ship with an earlier version of iOS 16, so you'll get a day one update to the final release build (20A362), which will show up with the following as release notes: pic.twitter.com/UnryNYzCXw — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 13, 2022

The update is also said to fix an issue that made some photos appear soft when zooming in the landscape orientation on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per the screenshot. The tipster further said that the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular will also get a ‘day one' update to watchOS 9 with build version 20R364.

The latest iOS 16 was released on September 12 for Apple iPhone 8 series and later models. The Cupertino tech giant also released the watchOS 9 on the same day for Apple Watch Series 4 and later models. The iOS 16 update brings a range of new features. The update also offers a redesigned lock screen that now appears with widgets. The company has also added new wallpapers with the update.

Apple launched the latest iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The vanilla iPhone 14 sports a 6.06-inch display, and is powered by the last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.06-inch display as well, and is powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC.