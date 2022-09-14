Technology News
  iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Ship With Older Version of iOS 16; Watch Series 8 Could Get Day One Update: Report

iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Ship With Older Version of iOS 16; Watch Series 8 Could Get Day One Update: Report

Apple released the iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on September 12.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 September 2022 19:05 IST
iPhone 14 Series Tipped to Ship With Older Version of iOS 16; Watch Series 8 Could Get Day One Update: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.06-inch display

Highlights
  • Apple’s iPhone 14 series could get a ‘day one’ update
  • The Apple iOS 16 update build is said to be 20A2362
  • Apple launched the iPhone 14 series on September 7

Apple iPhone 14 series will ship with an earlier version of the newly released iOS 16, according to a tipster. The smartphones from Apple will get a ‘day one' update of the final build version 20A2362. The tipster has also shared a screenshot that suggests that the update will provide bug fixes. It is said to fix an issue on the iPhone 14 Pro Max that caused some images to appear soft on zooming in the landscape mode. Apple released the iOS 16 update on September 12.

Tipster Apple Software Update has shared via Twitter that Apple's newly launched iPhone 14 series will ship with an earlier version of the iOS 16. The iPhone 14 series — which comprises the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is tipped to get a ‘day one' update of the final build version 20A362. The tipster shared screenshot that suggests that the update will fix bugs on the smartphone.

The update is also said to fix an issue that made some photos appear soft when zooming in the landscape orientation on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as per the screenshot. The tipster further said that the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular will also get a ‘day one' update to watchOS 9 with build version 20R364.

The latest iOS 16 was released on September 12 for Apple iPhone 8 series and later models. The Cupertino tech giant also released the watchOS 9 on the same day for Apple Watch Series 4 and later models. The iOS 16 update brings a range of new features. The update also offers a redesigned lock screen that now appears with widgets. The company has also added new wallpapers with the update.

Apple launched the latest iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The vanilla iPhone 14 sports a 6.06-inch display, and is powered by the last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.06-inch display as well, and is powered by the latest Apple A16 Bionic SoC.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 8, iOS 16, watchOS 9, Apple Watch Series 4
iPhone Clean Energy Charging Feature Announced, Coming to iOS 16 This Year: All Details
Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Reportedly Getting September 2022 Security Update

