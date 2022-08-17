Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season

iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season

Apple is said to be likely to stream the event online — instead of an in-person gathering — continuing an approach it adopted at the start of the pandemic.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg | Updated: 17 August 2022 22:46 IST
iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is yet to officially announce plans to launch a successor to the iPhone 13 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple could launch its upcoming iPhone 14 lineup next month
  • The iPhone 14 series is said to be comprised of four models
  • Apple is expected to launch more devices in the coming months

Apple is aiming to hold a launch event on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales. The new iPhones will kick off a busy fall product season, which will also include multiple new Macs, low-end and high-end iPads, and three Apple Watch models.

Apple is updating its flagship product at a precarious time for the industry. Smartphone sales have begun to flag as consumers cope with inflation and a shaky economy. But Apple appears to be faring better than its peers: The iPhone sold well last quarter, and the company has signaled to suppliers that it doesn't foresee a dropoff in demand.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant typically announces other products alongside the iPhone, including the latest Apple Watches. The company usually releases the new iPhone in stores about a week and a half after it's unveiled, and Apple is expected to stick to that pattern this year. Some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on Sept. 16.

Apple gained almost 1 percent to $174.54 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in New York trading. The stock remains down 2 percent this year, though it's climbed back from a much deeper rout in recent months.

The company intends to stream the event online — rather than holding an in-person gathering — continuing an approach it adopted at the start of the pandemic. Apple launches are highly polished affairs, and employees have already begun recording the presentation's segments over the past few weeks, Bloomberg News has reported.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the event's timing. Given that the announcement is still about three weeks away, the company's plans could change, but Apple usually unveils the latest iPhones in the first half of September.

The company held its last event in June to announce its next set of software updates — iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS Ventura — and invited press and developers to its campus to watch a video of the presentation. That arrangement was part of Apple's slow shift back to more normal operations, a push that has included a return to the office.

On Monday, the company told its corporate staff they would be required to work in-person three days a week beginning September 5, two days before the planned product announcement.

The standard iPhone 14 will look similar to the iPhone 13, though the company will eliminate the 5.4-inch “mini” version and add a model with a 6.7-inch screen. This will mark the first time Apple launches a non-Pro iPhone with a display of that size.

The company is planning bigger changes for the iPhone 14 Pro line. Apple will replace the front-facing camera cutout, known as the notch, with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the camera. This will give users slightly more screen space. The company is also adding a faster chip to the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple, meanwhile, will retain the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 in the regular iPhone 14 models.

The most significant iPhone 14 Pro changes will be to the camera system, which will appear slightly larger to consumers. The Pro models will gain a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors. Apple is also planning improvements to video recording and battery life.

For the latest Apple Watches, known as Series 8, Apple will add features for women's health and a body-temperature sensor. The standard watch will look similar to the Series 7, but a new pro model will go after sportier consumers. It will have a larger display, rugged titanium case, new fitness tracking features and more battery life. The company also is planning a new Apple Watch SE, its low-cost smartwatch, with a faster chip.

Also coming in September: iOS 16, the software that will run on the next iPhones, and watchOS 9, the next Apple Watch operating system. And the company plans to launch macOS Ventura in October alongside iPadOS, the iPad's operating system. The latter software was delayed about a month, in part due to bugs surrounding its new Stage Manager multitasking system.

Apple is working on an updated low-end iPad with an A14 chip and USB-C port, as well as new iPad Pro models with M2 chips for later this year, Bloomberg News has reported. It's also looking to launch new Macs before the end of the year as it works on versions of the Mac mini and MacBook Pro with M2-based processors.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone
Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  6. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  9. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  2. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  3. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  4. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  5. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
  6. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions
  8. Social Media Firms Introduce Few Changes Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  9. Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files Application for Creditor Protection in Singapore
  10. Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments in India During H1 2022: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.