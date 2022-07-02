iPhone 14 may see bigger demand in the Chinese market than its predecessor iPhone 13, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst in a Twitter thread said that his latest survey signals that some distributors, retails, and scalpers have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for the upcoming Apple smartphone to ensure sufficient supply. A recent report had said that the new iPhone 14 is expected to come with a 3,279mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro can get a 3,200mAh battery.

Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst for TF International Securities, has shared in a Twitter thread that the iPhone 14 might see a stronger demand in the Chinese market than its predecessor iPhone 13, as per the latest survey conducted by the analyst. Some Chinese distributors, retailers, and scalpers are said to be paying the highest prepaid deposit ever for the upcoming smartphone from Apple to ensure sufficient supply.

The analyst said that this implies that the demand for the smartphone will be higher than expected in China. Kuo added that at present the iPhone 14 prepaid deposit is significantly higher than the iPhone 13 that can go as high as twice the normal prepaid amount in some areas in China. The analyst said that the iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers is about 100 million units and of EMS is about 90 million units for second of 2022. Kuo goes on to say that strong demand of the smartphone can reduce market concerns about the risk of iPhone 13 order cut after its launch.

According to an earlier report, the iPhone 14 series is expected to come with larger batteries than the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 has been tipped to launch with a 3,279mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro can come with a 3,200mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Max is said to get a 4,325mAh battery and, on the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can feature a 4,323mAh battery.