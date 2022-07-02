Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo said that some Chinese distributors, suppliers, and scalpers are paying twice the prepaid amount for iPhone 14 in some areas in China.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 July 2022 02:17 IST
iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 14 might see a stronger demand in China than iPhone 13 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 models can feature larger batteries than iPhone 13
  • The smartphone is said to launch in second half of 2022
  • Ming-Chi Kuo had recently conducted a survey

iPhone 14 may see bigger demand in the Chinese market than its predecessor iPhone 13, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst in a Twitter thread said that his latest survey signals that some distributors, retails, and scalpers have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for the upcoming Apple smartphone to ensure sufficient supply. A recent report had said that the new iPhone 14 is expected to come with a 3,279mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro can get a 3,200mAh battery.

Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst for TF International Securities, has shared in a Twitter thread that the iPhone 14 might see a stronger demand in the Chinese market than its predecessor iPhone 13, as per the latest survey conducted by the analyst. Some Chinese distributors, retailers, and scalpers are said to be paying the highest prepaid deposit ever for the upcoming smartphone from Apple to ensure sufficient supply.

The analyst said that this implies that the demand for the smartphone will be higher than expected in China. Kuo added that at present the iPhone 14 prepaid deposit is significantly higher than the iPhone 13 that can go as high as twice the normal prepaid amount in some areas in China. The analyst said that the iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers is about 100 million units and of EMS is about 90 million units for second of 2022. Kuo goes on to say that strong demand of the smartphone can reduce market concerns about the risk of iPhone 13 order cut after its launch.

According to an earlier report, the iPhone 14 series is expected to come with larger batteries than the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 has been tipped to launch with a 3,279mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro can come with a 3,200mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Max is said to get a 4,325mAh battery and, on the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can feature a 4,323mAh battery.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
OS iOS 16
iPhone 14 Max

iPhone 14 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
OS iOS 16
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.06-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
OS iOS 16
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 13, Ming Chi Kuo
OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. Google, Apple Urged to Remove TikTok From Their Stores by FCC Official
  4. Shamshera to Thor: Love and Thunder, the 7 Biggest Movies in July
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  9. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report
  3. Tether Announces to Reduce Commercial Paper Holdings by July End Amid Crypto Gloom
  4. TikTok Said to Reassure Lawmakers on US Data Security, Writes Letter to Ensure Information Transfer to Oracle
  5. Government Warns Ed-Tech Companies Against Unfair Trade Practices
  6. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  7. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  8. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  9. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  10. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.