Apple's iPhone 14 series is expected to go official at the company's ‘Far out' event on September 7. The smartphone series that could include four models —iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max— has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Now, a report has popped up suggesting changes to the colour options and improvements to MagSafe in the new lineup. Apple is expected to include a new battery accessory for iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 models will reportedly start at 128GB of storage, same as the iPhone 13 series. The company reportedly will not offer a titanium model of the ‌iPhone 14.

A new post by South Korean blog Naver citing a US developer suggests colour options for the upcoming iPhone 14 models, details about base storage, MagSafe improvements, and more. As per the leak, the vanilla iPhone 14 will be offered in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red colour options, while the iPhone 14 Pro will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite shades.

Apple could pack stronger MagSafe‌ magnets in the iPhone 14 series. The report also suggests a new battery accessory for the new models, although specifications about the same are not revealed. Apple was earlier speculated to offer a high-end titanium model of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. The new leak indicates that the variant has been cancelled after producing the prototype, due to cost and issues in manufacturing.

The new iPhone 14 models would also continue to start at 128GB of storage, same as the iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 14 Pro models were earlier speculated to come with increased storage capacity over the previous models. They were claimed to start with 256GB of storage. The iPhone 14 display will also have the same Gorilla Glass protection as the iPhone 13.

The ​wired charging speed is said to increase to 30W. However, there will be no change in the wireless charging speed.

Apple will host the ‘Far out' launch event on September 7. During the event, the Cupertino giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series, alongside other new Apple Watch and iPad models.