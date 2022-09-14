Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: All Details

iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: All Details

Apple iPhone 13 will be available in India at a price of Rs. 49,990 or less during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 14 September 2022 23:36 IST
iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: All Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (pictured) features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 series is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will begin on September 23
  • During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on electronics

Flipkart has teased the discounted price of the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 for its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The e-commerce company recently announced that Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will begin on September 23 and will be live till September 30. During the sale, the online retailer will offer discounts on electronics including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and more. Flipkart teased the discounted prices of the iPhone models via a banner on its website and also a banner on its smartphone application.

Apple iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale

Apple iPhone 13 price will start at Rs. 49,990 or less during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, as teased by the banner on the website. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro price will start at Rs. 89,990 or less, and iPhone 13 Pro Max price will start at Rs. 99,990 or less, according to a banner spotted on Flipkart's smartphone application.

apple iphone 13 flipkart big billion sale screenshot 1 Flipkart

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro is available on the online retailer's website for a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes at a starting price of Rs. 1,26,000.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, the iPhone 12 mini will be available at Rs. 39,990 or less, whereas the iPhone 11 price will be priced at Rs. 29,990 or less. It is worth noting that these are effective prices after discounts and offers have been applied while purchasing the smartphones. For now, the iPhone 12 mini comes at a starting price of Rs. 55,359 on the Flipkart's website, while iPhone 11 is listed at a starting price of Rs. 43,990.

apple iphone 13 flipkart big billion sale screenshot Flipkart

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

To recall, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were launched in September last year during the Cupertino tech giant's ‘California Streaming' event. The iPhone 12 mini debuted in October 2020, and the iPhone 11 was unveiled by Apple in September 2019. The vanilla iPhone 13 series is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 12 is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 11 features an Apple A13 Bionic SoC, and a 6.1-inch display.

Recently, Flipkart announced that its Big Billion Days 2022 sale will begin on September 23 and will be live till September 30, during which the online retailer will offer discounts on several electronics including smartphones.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Light and convenient
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 11, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, sale offers
Karnataka to Convert 35,000 Buses Into Electric Vehicles by 2030: State Transport Minister

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  2. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  3. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  4. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  6. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Readers Launched: Details
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  8. Xiaomi 12T Series Tipped to Launch Next Week: Details
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra First Impressions: Checking All the Boxes
  10. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: All Details
  2. Karnataka to Convert 35,000 Buses Into Electric Vehicles by 2030: State Transport Minister
  3. Paytm Spokesperson Says ED Not Investigating New Cases, Searches Related to Old Probes: Report
  4. CUET UG Result 2022 Expected to be Announced on September 15: How to Check Online
  5. US Treasury Offers a Way for Users to Recover Funds From Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash
  6. Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Tipped to Launch Next Week Alongside Redmi Pad, Redmi Buds 4 Pro: All Details
  7. Byju’s Posts 13-Fold Widening in Losses in Delayed FY 2021 Report, Accounting Changes Detailed: Report
  8. GoPro Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Mini With Larger Sensor, HyperSmooth 5.0, Enduro Battery Launched
  9. DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera With Up to 4K/120fps Video Recording Launched
  10. Apple M3, A17 Chips to Use 2nd-Generation TSMC 3nm Process in Next Year's iPhone, Mac Models: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.