Flipkart has teased the discounted price of the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 for its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The e-commerce company recently announced that Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale will begin on September 23 and will be live till September 30. During the sale, the online retailer will offer discounts on electronics including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and more. Flipkart teased the discounted prices of the iPhone models via a banner on its website and also a banner on its smartphone application.

Apple iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale

Apple iPhone 13 price will start at Rs. 49,990 or less during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, as teased by the banner on the website. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro price will start at Rs. 89,990 or less, and iPhone 13 Pro Max price will start at Rs. 99,990 or less, according to a banner spotted on Flipkart's smartphone application.

Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro is available on the online retailer's website for a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes at a starting price of Rs. 1,26,000.

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale, the iPhone 12 mini will be available at Rs. 39,990 or less, whereas the iPhone 11 price will be priced at Rs. 29,990 or less. It is worth noting that these are effective prices after discounts and offers have been applied while purchasing the smartphones. For now, the iPhone 12 mini comes at a starting price of Rs. 55,359 on the Flipkart's website, while iPhone 11 is listed at a starting price of Rs. 43,990.

To recall, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were launched in September last year during the Cupertino tech giant's ‘California Streaming' event. The iPhone 12 mini debuted in October 2020, and the iPhone 11 was unveiled by Apple in September 2019. The vanilla iPhone 13 series is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic SoC. The iPhone 12 is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 11 features an Apple A13 Bionic SoC, and a 6.1-inch display.

