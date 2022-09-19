Technology News
iPhone 12 Discounted Price for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Teased: All Details

iPhone 12 will be available in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 or less.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 18:21 IST
iPhone 12 Discounted Price for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Teased: All Details

Apple iPhone 12 is currently available on Amazon in three storage configurations

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23
  • iPhone 12 is available on Amazon in four colour options
  • This Apple smartphone sports a 6.1-inch display

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is scheduled to begin on September 23, which will start for Prime members on September 22. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has teased the discounted price of the Apple iPhone 12. The handset is currently listed in India on the Amazon website in three storage configurations and four colour options. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield glass cover. It is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic SoC. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also gets a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 12 discounted price during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale

iPhone 12 has been teased to start at the discounted price of Rs. 39,999 or less, according to the Amazon India website. This reflects the effective price of the handset after the discounts and offers have been applied while purchasing it. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23.

iphone 12 amazon sale price teased amazon iPhone 12

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

Currently, the iPhone 12 is listed on Amazon in India with the price tag of Rs. 52,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 256GB storage is available in India at Rs. 64,900. There is also a 128GB inbuilt storage variant that is priced in the country at Rs. 57,900. The smartphone from Apple comes in Black, Green, Purple, and Red colour options.

To recall, the iPhone 12 series was launched by Apple in October 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 79,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage, Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 94,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Apple iPhone 12 is a dual-SIM (nano + eSIM) handset, which sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a ceramic shield glass cover. It is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic SoC, paired with 5G network support. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, it features a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Cupertino tech giant claims a video playback time of up to 17 hours with the iPhone 12. The handset also supports MagSafe wireless charging at up to 15W, and Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W, according to the company. The phone doesn't come with a charging adapter inside the box.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 discounted price, Apple iPhone 12 specifications, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, Sale offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
iPhone 14 Pro Max Charging Speed Capped at 27W, Required Time With Various Chargers Revealed: Report
Google Asked by RBI, MeitY to Step up Checks Against Illegal Lending Apps in India: Report

iPhone 12 Discounted Price for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Teased: All Details
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

