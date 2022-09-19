The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is scheduled to begin on September 23, which will start for Prime members on September 22. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has teased the discounted price of the Apple iPhone 12. The handset is currently listed in India on the Amazon website in three storage configurations and four colour options. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield glass cover. It is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic SoC. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It also gets a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 12 discounted price during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale

iPhone 12 has been teased to start at the discounted price of Rs. 39,999 or less, according to the Amazon India website. This reflects the effective price of the handset after the discounts and offers have been applied while purchasing it. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on September 23.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

Currently, the iPhone 12 is listed on Amazon in India with the price tag of Rs. 52,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 256GB storage is available in India at Rs. 64,900. There is also a 128GB inbuilt storage variant that is priced in the country at Rs. 57,900. The smartphone from Apple comes in Black, Green, Purple, and Red colour options.

To recall, the iPhone 12 series was launched by Apple in October 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 79,900 for the base variant with 64GB storage, Rs. 84,900 for the 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 94,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Apple iPhone 12 specifications

Apple iPhone 12 is a dual-SIM (nano + eSIM) handset, which sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a ceramic shield glass cover. It is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic SoC, paired with 5G network support. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, it features a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Cupertino tech giant claims a video playback time of up to 17 hours with the iPhone 12. The handset also supports MagSafe wireless charging at up to 15W, and Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W, according to the company. The phone doesn't come with a charging adapter inside the box.

