Apple iPhone Dominates List of Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Globally in 2021: Counterpoint

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 were the most popular smartphones of 2021, according to the Counterpoint report.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 March 2022 16:38 IST
Apple iPhone Dominates List of Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Globally in 2021: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Jamshed Avari

iPhone 12 captured 2.9 percent of the total smartphone units sold globally in 2021

Highlights
  • Apple received contribution of 41 percent from top-three models
  • iPhone 13 was the best-selling model in the fourth quarter
  • Samsung Galaxy A12 also emerged amongst the top-10 models in 2021

Apple iPhone dominated the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones globally in 2021, according to a report. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 were amongst the top-selling phones of the year. Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series in 2021 that gained consumer attraction in the fourth quarter. The iPhone 12 series, however, continued to please customers in the market around the globe — thanks to the same design and a list of similarities with the iPhone 13 models. Apart from Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung were the only two companies that made it to the list of best-selling smartphones in 2021.

Market research firm Counterpoint in its report said that the top five models in 2021 were from Apple. iPhone 12 emerged as the best-selling model, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 11. According to the report, the top-three models in the list contributed 41 percent to Apple's total sale.

Alongside capturing the top-five positions, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 13 Pro Max also featured among the 10 best-selling smartphones globally in 2021. Counterpoint also noted that the iPhone 13 became the best-selling model in the fourth quarter, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro.

In addition to Apple, Samsung Galaxy A12 got the sixth position in the global top 10 best-selling smartphones chart.

Counterpoint predicted that the South Korean company would continue the success of the Galaxy A12 with its successor, Galaxy A13 5G, that debuted in the US in December.

Xiaomi's Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 also joined the list in 2021. Both phones contributed 22 percent to the company's total sales, according to the firm.

global top 10 best selling smartphones 2021 apple samsung xiaomi counterpoint Global top best selling smartphones best selling smartphones

Global top 10 best-selling smartphones share in 2021
Photo Credit: Counterpoint

 

Overall, the top 10 best-selling smartphone models contributed 19 percent to the total global smartphone unit sales in 2021. This was three percent up compared with the 16 percent contribution in 2020, Counterpoint said.

The firm also underlined that there were more than 4,200 active smartphone models in the global market in 2021.

“The share of the top 10 models is increasing YoY, indicating a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases,” Counterpoint Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan said.

He added by saying that with entry-level models facing component shortages in 2021, the market saw faster diffusion of key features in the mid-tier segment.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Immersive display
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Speedy performance
  • Bad
  • Can be uncomfortable to hold
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Very expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Dolby Vision video recording
  • Snappy overall performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up when gaming
  • Not differentiated much from iPhone 12
  • Not great value
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
