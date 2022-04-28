Apple has introduced a rental tool kit to let users easily repair their iPhone under the Self Service Repair Program, which kicked off earlier this week for iPhone users in the US and is launching in Europe later this year. The kit comes in different versions — depending on the iPhone model you are going to repair. Each tool kit contains a complete set of the tools that are required to repair the selected iPhone, the company said. Users can keep the tool kit with them for up to seven days.

Available through the Self Service Repair Store website, the tool kit for repairing the iPhone is available at a weekly rental price of $49 (roughly Rs. 3,800). Apple has made different versions of the tool kit available for rent for each iPhone model that can be repaired under the Self Service Repair Program — namely the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE (2022).

Each tool kit comes in cases that are 20 inches wide and 47 inches high when stacked on top of each other. In case of the iPhone SE (2022), the tool kit is available in one case, whereas for other eligible iPhone models, it is available in two cases.

The cases are not lightweight. Apple said that one case in the tool kit weighed 43 pounds (19.50kg) and the other weighed 36 pounds (16.33kg). Thankfully, each case has roller wheels.

In terms of tools, the kit includes components including heated display removal fixture, heated display pocket, battery press, display press, adhesive cutter, display and back protective covers, screwdrivers, and bits. All this is something that you may require at the time of self repairing.

Once your work is done, you need to ship the rented tool kit back. Apple may charge you more — in addition to the rent you have paid — if any of the tools are missing or damaged. It also claims that each tool kit is inspected before it goes out to the customer to avoid instances of any failures.

The Self Service Repair Program, which was announced in November, is currently limited to the iPhone users in the US. It also has repairs restricted to areas including battery, speaker, camera, display, and SIM tray.