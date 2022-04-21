Technology News
iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch in September

iPhone 11 can be purchased with the starting price of Rs 49,900 in India.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 April 2022 09:52 IST
iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch in September

iPhone 11 has been one of the top-selling smartphones by Apple

Highlights
  • Apple launched iPhone 11 in 2019 with iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 is assembled locally in India at Foxconn's plant near Chennai
  • iPhone 11 will continue to sell on e-commerce sites and retail stores

iPhone 11, launched in 2019, may soon be discontinued. According to latest reports, Apple may seize the production of iPhone 11 post the launch of iPhone 14, which will likely happen in September this year. However, there has been no confirmation on the date of discontinuation so far. The iPhone 11 units will continue to be sold in India till the stocks last, or as refurbished models. Officially, the price range for iPhone 11 starts at Rs 49,900 in India, which may decrease in the days to come.

According to a leak by idropnews, Apple has been discussing on the discontinuation internally. This might dishearten a few as iPhone 11 is among the most-popular phones, also ranked as the highest-selling smartphone in 2020. In India, the iPhone 11 units are manufactured and assembled locally, at Foxconn's plant near Chennai.

iPhone 11 discontinuation: Possible reasons

Launched in 2019, iPhone 11 has been one of the top-selling smartphones by Apple. However, this also hinders the sale of iPhone SE (2022) introduced in 2022. As iPhone 11 provides a bigger display with Face ID recognition, it is surpassing the sales of iPhone SE (2022), which is quite similar to iPhone SE (2020). In addition, iPhone 11 also offers an extra rear camera.

However, users will still be able to buy iPhone 11 in India till the stocks last, or if they opt for a refurbished model. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD, supported by 12MP dual rear camera system. While the 64GB storage model can be purchased at Rs 49,900 at a retailer store, one can also scan e-commerce websites like Amazon or Flipkart for a lower price, combined with bank offers.

iPhone 14 launch in September

While Apple has not made any confirmation on iPhone 11 discontinuation yet, the smartphone is expected to be off shelves following the launch of iPhone 14 series. It is expected to include four smartphones -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro may come with a 6.1-inch display. On the other hand, users can experience a 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The new models will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's A16 Bionic chipset, with support for 5G connectivity.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

iPhone 11, iPhone 14, iPhone
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Google Pixel Watch Render Leak Shows Fitbit Integration, Tipped to Launch Soon
First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch in September
