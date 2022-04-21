iPhone 11, launched in 2019, may soon be discontinued. According to latest reports, Apple may seize the production of iPhone 11 post the launch of iPhone 14, which will likely happen in September this year. However, there has been no confirmation on the date of discontinuation so far. The iPhone 11 units will continue to be sold in India till the stocks last, or as refurbished models. Officially, the price range for iPhone 11 starts at Rs 49,900 in India, which may decrease in the days to come.

According to a leak by idropnews, Apple has been discussing on the discontinuation internally. This might dishearten a few as iPhone 11 is among the most-popular phones, also ranked as the highest-selling smartphone in 2020. In India, the iPhone 11 units are manufactured and assembled locally, at Foxconn's plant near Chennai.

iPhone 11 discontinuation: Possible reasons

Launched in 2019, iPhone 11 has been one of the top-selling smartphones by Apple. However, this also hinders the sale of iPhone SE (2022) introduced in 2022. As iPhone 11 provides a bigger display with Face ID recognition, it is surpassing the sales of iPhone SE (2022), which is quite similar to iPhone SE (2020). In addition, iPhone 11 also offers an extra rear camera.

However, users will still be able to buy iPhone 11 in India till the stocks last, or if they opt for a refurbished model. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD, supported by 12MP dual rear camera system. While the 64GB storage model can be purchased at Rs 49,900 at a retailer store, one can also scan e-commerce websites like Amazon or Flipkart for a lower price, combined with bank offers.

iPhone 14 launch in September

While Apple has not made any confirmation on iPhone 11 discontinuation yet, the smartphone is expected to be off shelves following the launch of iPhone 14 series. It is expected to include four smartphones -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro may come with a 6.1-inch display. On the other hand, users can experience a 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The new models will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's A16 Bionic chipset, with support for 5G connectivity.