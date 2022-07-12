Technology News
Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details

Apple will release the stable versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 later this fall.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 12 July 2022 11:48 IST
Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details

Apple iOS 16 will bring a fresh and customisable lock screen

Highlights
  • Apple unveiled the new OS versions during its WWDC 2022 keynote
  • Users can now edit and/or undo sent messages with iOS 16
  • Apple watchOS 9 is bringing new watch faces

Apple iOS 16 public beta is finally available for download after the tech giant unveiled the new software version in June during its WWDC 2022 keynote. Apple has also released the public beta of iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and WatchOS 9. Users can enroll themselves on the Apple website to receive the beta update. The company is expected to release the stable versions of these operating systems (OS) later this fall. With iOS 16, Apple is revamping the lock screen for iPhone 8 and later models.

The public beta of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and WatchOS 9 are now available for download for eligible Apple devices. Users who wish to get the beta update of the said OS versions can enroll themselves for the Apple Beta Software Program on the company website.

Users can also “unenroll” themselves from the programme as well by heading over to the Apple website and following the steps highlighted by the company. Earlier, beta updates were only available to members of Apple Developer Program. The stable update is expected to release soon after the company unveiled it in June during its WWDC 2022 keynote.

The iOS 16 update will only be available for Apple iPhone 8 and later models. It will bring a fresh and customisable lock screen and several new features. Users can now activate the Focus Modes directly from the lock screen. iOS 16 will also allow users to edit and/or retract sent messages. The Mail app will get the retract function as well.

With iPadOS 16, Apple is bringing a revamped multitasking interface for improving productivity, according to the company. Users will be also be able to resize the app windows. Some of the features are said to be exclusive to the iPad models running on the M1 chip. The iPadOS 16 also brings with it Live Text and Look Up features.

Similar to iPad OS 16, macOS Ventura is bringing a redesigned multitasking interface called Stage Manager that will allow users to view the list of apps running in a single window. The new macOS also comes with Continuity Camera feature that will enable users to use their iPhone as a webcam for their MacBook.

Apple watchOS 9 is getting improved health tracking and new watch faces for Apple Watch Series 4 and later models. Now, wearers will get AFib History feature for tracking in the case of atrial fibrillation over a particular period of day or week. A user can also share the AFib patterns as a PDF with their doctors.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Apple iOS 16, Apple iPadOS 16, Apple macOS Ventura, Apple watchOS 9, Apple tvOS 16, WWDC 2022 event
Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025
SpaceX Rocket Booster Bursts Into Flames During Test Firing; Team Assessing Damage, Elon Musk Says

