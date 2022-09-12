iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be released by Apple globally, including in India today. Like every year, the latest iteration of iOS will be released for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series along with a few select older iPhone models. iOS 16 brings along improvements and a few new options for customisation. With iOS 16, you get features such as focus mode, a new lock screen, and more privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums. Other features in iOS 16 include updates in iMessages, SharePlay, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet, and more.

Meanwhile, watchOS 9 brings a featureful Workout app, a new Medications app that offers greater insights into sleep and heart health, and support for more watch faces as well as personalisation options. Apple announced iOS 16 and also unveiled watchOS 9 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022.

Which iPhone models support iOS 16

iOS 16 will be available for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 series, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be getting the latest software.

Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max as well as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be receiving the newest operating system.

Those who are still using the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone SE (2022) will also be able to run the stable iOS 16 software.

When will iOS 16 release

iOS 16 release should be around 10am PST, which means for users in India, the update should be released at around 10.30pm. iPhone users should start getting the option soon after iOS 16 release. In order to check, you can go to Settings > General > Software Updates to know whether you have got the option to upgrade to iOS 16.

It is noteworthy that those who are on public beta are apparently getting the stable update ahead of others. One of the team members at Gadgets 360 has already installed the iOS 16 update on his iPhone 12.

How to install iOS 16

Installing iOS 16 shouldn't be a tough task. In fact, a decision to install it is a bigger question to be asked. While some are the early adopters and they install the update right away, others prefer to wait for 2-3 days to play safe and check for any reported bugs and problems. Apple is usually on their toes to mitigate reported problems and they are quickly resolved with hotfix.

The first thing you should do is to backup your data. Whether or not iOS 16 has bugs remains to be seen, but the best way to protect your data and not risk losing it is the best way to go about installing any update. Make sure you have enough space for the update. Older models come with less storage options. Those who have their storage filled to the brim must free up some space for the update. Juice up your iPhone model to 80 percent charge and make sure to connect to a fast Wi-Fi connection before you start the install process. You can quickly ‘Download and Install' the iOS 16 update or you can also schedule it. Apple provides options to install updates at later times. Some restless souls prefer to install the update as soon as they can to experience the new features, others can choose to install the update ‘Later', or overnight, or they can even ask the phone to remind you about installing the update later. Reboot, and Viola! You are now running iOS 16 on your phone.

iOS 16 features

Among a slew of new features in the iOS 16, there is a revamped lock screen with more personalisation features. Users will be able to jazz up their phones with wallpapers, photos, and themed collections along with fonts for the time and date, and add lock screen widgets for weather, alarm, activity rings, and calendar.

Apple's iOS 16 moves notifications stack and alerts to the bottom of the display, making them easier to tap and view with one hand. Stuff can now be checked with the new lock screen and there is Live Activities feature that lets users see things happening in real-time. The focus mode can be accessed from the lockscreen with a swipe from the lock screen.

iOS 16 allows users to to edit a sent message or even unsend a recent message altogether (limited to 15 minutes after sending it). The iOS 16 update brings iCloud Shared Photo Library letting users share photos with up to five other users. However, this feature will be rolled out to users at a later date.

watchOS 9 release, features

Just like the iOS 16, the watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch series will release on September 12 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later devices. One of the many features is a new Low Power mode that allows users to increase the battery life on the Apple Watch by shutting down battery-hungry functions. It is different from the Power Reserve mode that the Apple Watch already has.

The watchOS 9 also comes with new watch faces, improved health and fitness tracking, and Medications app to let users discreetly track their medications, vitamins, and supplements from their wrist.