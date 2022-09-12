Technology News
loading

Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: How to Install, Compatible iPhones, and More

iOS 16 is expected to land on a range of iPhone models starting today.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 September 2022 11:43 IST
Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: How to Install, Compatible iPhones, and More

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 16 brings a slew of new features and customisation options

Highlights
  • iOS 16 and watchOS 9 were announced at WWDC 2022
  • iOS 16 is available for iPhone 8 and above
  • watchOS 9 available for Apple Watch Series 4 and above

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be released by Apple globally, including in India today. Like every year, the latest iteration of iOS will be released for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series along with a few select older iPhone models. iOS 16 brings along improvements and a few new options for customisation. With iOS 16, you get features such as focus mode, a new lock screen, and more privacy layers to the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums. Other features in iOS 16 include updates in iMessages, SharePlay, Notifications, Maps, Safari, Wallet, and more.

Meanwhile, watchOS 9 brings a featureful Workout app, a new Medications app that offers greater insights into sleep and heart health, and support for more watch faces as well as personalisation options. Apple announced iOS 16 and also unveiled watchOS 9 in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022.

Which iPhone models support iOS 16

iOS 16 will be available for the recently-launched iPhone 14 series, which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 series, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be getting the latest software.

Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max as well as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also be receiving the newest operating system.

Those who are still using the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE (2020), and iPhone SE (2022) will also be able to run the stable iOS 16 software.

When will iOS 16 release

iOS 16 release should be around 10am PST, which means for users in India, the update should be released at around 10.30pm. iPhone users should start getting the option soon after iOS 16 release. In order to check, you can go to Settings > General > Software Updates to know whether you have got the option to upgrade to iOS 16.

It is noteworthy that those who are on public beta are apparently getting the stable update ahead of others. One of the team members at Gadgets 360 has already installed the iOS 16 update on his iPhone 12.

How to install iOS 16

Installing iOS 16 shouldn't be a tough task. In fact, a decision to install it is a bigger question to be asked. While some are the early adopters and they install the update right away, others prefer to wait for 2-3 days to play safe and check for any reported bugs and problems. Apple is usually on their toes to mitigate reported problems and they are quickly resolved with hotfix.

  1. The first thing you should do is to backup your data. Whether or not iOS 16 has bugs remains to be seen, but the best way to protect your data and not risk losing it is the best way to go about installing any update.
  2. Make sure you have enough space for the update. Older models come with less storage options. Those who have their storage filled to the brim must free up some space for the update.
  3. Juice up your iPhone model to 80 percent charge and make sure to connect to a fast Wi-Fi connection before you start the install process.
  4. You can quickly ‘Download and Install' the iOS 16 update or you can also schedule it.
  5. Apple provides options to install updates at later times. Some restless souls prefer to install the update as soon as they can to experience the new features, others can choose to install the update ‘Later', or overnight, or they can even ask the phone to remind you about installing the update later.
  6. Reboot, and Viola! You are now running iOS 16 on your phone.

iOS 16 features

Among a slew of new features in the iOS 16, there is a revamped lock screen with more personalisation features. Users will be able to jazz up their phones with wallpapers, photos, and themed collections along with fonts for the time and date, and add lock screen widgets for weather, alarm, activity rings, and calendar.

Apple's iOS 16 moves notifications stack and alerts to the bottom of the display, making them easier to tap and view with one hand. Stuff can now be checked with the new lock screen and there is Live Activities feature that lets users see things happening in real-time. The focus mode can be accessed from the lockscreen with a swipe from the lock screen.

iOS 16 allows users to to edit a sent message or even unsend a recent message altogether (limited to 15 minutes after sending it). The iOS 16 update brings iCloud Shared Photo Library letting users share photos with up to five other users. However, this feature will be rolled out to users at a later date.

watchOS 9 release, features

Just like the iOS 16, the watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch series will release on September 12 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later devices. One of the many features is a new Low Power mode that allows users to increase the battery life on the Apple Watch by shutting down battery-hungry functions. It is different from the Power Reserve mode that the Apple Watch already has.

The watchOS 9 also comes with new watch faces, improved health and fitness tracking, and Medications app to let users discreetly track their medications, vitamins, and supplements from their wrist.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Good battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 3095mAh
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2523 pixels
iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16, iOS 16 Release, iOS 16 Features, watchOS 9, watchOS 9 Release, watchOS 9 Features, Apple
Vivo V25 5G India Launch Date Set for September 15; Will Feature 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: All Details

Related Stories

Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: How to Install, Compatible iPhones, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  4. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  5. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  6. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Realme C33 Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Vivo V25 5G Will Launch in India on September 15: Details
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. In House of the Dragon Episode 4, Double Standards Cause a Royal Scandal
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working on iPhone Subscription Service, Could Launch by Year End: Mark Gurman
  2. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers, 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. Future Assassin’s Creed Games Might Not Be 150-Hour RPGs, Prices Reflect the Scale of the Project: Report
  4. Latest Android Beta Teases Clear Calling, Spatial Audio; Pixel Tablet Also Tipped
  5. Bitcoin Briefly Hits $22,000 Before Dropping Off While Ether Begins 'Merge' Week on a Slump
  6. Moto E22 Alleged Renders Surface Online, Hint at Dual Rear Camera Setup: Report
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details
  8. Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales
  9. National Treasure: Edge of History: Harvey Keitel Leads a New Generation of Treasure Hunters
  10. NASA Replaces Leaking Fuel Seals on Artemis I SLS Rocket Ahead of Planned September 23 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.