Apple is reportedly going to introduce filter extensions for messages in 12 sub-categories within Transactions and Promotions on iOS 16 only for the Indian users. These sub-categories include Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, and more. The new update is said to allow developers to incorporate these filters to classify non-personal messages into the sub-categories. Apple's SMS filter is already available in India and Brazil for limited categories. According to another report, Apple is going to add support for backing up data over LTE/4G network in iOS 16 for iPhone and iPad users.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the technology giant, Apple, is going to add upgraded message filtering with the iOS 16 update for Indian users. The feature was reportedly spotted in the second developer beta version of the iOS 16. The new feature is said to allow developers to filter messages into 12 sub-categories within Transactions and Promotions categories. These sub-categories include filters like Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, Offers, Coupons, and others.

With this feature, Indian iPhone users will get updates about events such as a movie or a track ticket booking as Siri suggestions in message threads, and in Calendar inbox. The report added that with iOS 16 users in the US will be able to flag the spam messages to carriers with a new Report Junk feature. The feature is said to be available only with select carriers.

Apple is also adding support for backing up iPhone and iPads over an LTE/4G connection that was earlier only possible with a 5G or Wi-Fi connection, as per a report from MacRumors. With this new support feature, users can now choose to back up their iPhones or iPads using 4G, 5G, or Wi-Fi connection. Backing up over a 4G connection might be slow but the added choice can come in handy.

The tech giant announced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote this year. The new operating system was announced with new Lock Screen that supports widgets and customisations.