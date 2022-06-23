Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple To Introduce SMS Filter Extension With 12 Sub Categories in India; Allows Back Up Over LTE Connection: Report

Apple To Introduce SMS Filter Extension With 12 Sub-Categories in India; Allows Back Up Over LTE Connection: Report

Apple announced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote this year.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 June 2022 05:33 IST
Apple To Introduce SMS Filter Extension With 12 Sub-Categories in India; Allows Back Up Over LTE Connection: Report

Apple is said to roll out the new feature for iPhone and iPad users

Highlights
  • Apple currently allows back up over 5G and Wi-Fi
  • New feature spotted in second beta version of iOS 16
  • SMS filters are already available in India

Apple is reportedly going to introduce filter extensions for messages in 12 sub-categories within Transactions and Promotions on iOS 16 only for the Indian users. These sub-categories include Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health, Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, and more. The new update is said to allow developers to incorporate these filters to classify non-personal messages into the sub-categories. Apple's SMS filter is already available in India and Brazil for limited categories. According to another report, Apple is going to add support for backing up data over LTE/4G network in iOS 16 for iPhone and iPad users.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the technology giant, Apple, is going to add upgraded message filtering with the iOS 16 update for Indian users. The feature was reportedly spotted in the second developer beta version of the iOS 16. The new feature is said to allow developers to filter messages into 12 sub-categories within Transactions and Promotions categories. These sub-categories include filters like Finance, Reminders, Orders, Health Public Services, Weather, Carrier, Rewards, Offers, Coupons, and others.

With this feature, Indian iPhone users will get updates about events such as a movie or a track ticket booking as Siri suggestions in message threads, and in Calendar inbox. The report added that with iOS 16 users in the US will be able to flag the spam messages to carriers with a new Report Junk feature. The feature is said to be available only with select carriers.

Apple is also adding support for backing up iPhone and iPads over an LTE/4G connection that was earlier only possible with a 5G or Wi-Fi connection, as per a report from MacRumors. With this new support feature, users can now choose to back up their iPhones or iPads using 4G, 5G, or Wi-Fi connection. Backing up over a 4G connection might be slow but the added choice can come in handy.

The tech giant announced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote this year. The new operating system was announced with new Lock Screen that supports widgets and customisations.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iOS 16, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Siri
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report
Samsung to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of 3nm Chips in a Bid to Surpass TSMC

Related Stories

Apple To Introduce SMS Filter Extension With 12 Sub-Categories in India; Allows Back Up Over LTE Connection: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  3. Mi Smart Band 7 With 14 Days of Battery Life Launched
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  6. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle in June 21 India Restock
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Pixel 7 Pro Display, SoC, Codename Details Surface via Bricked Handset
  9. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
  10. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO's GSAT-24 Successfully Launched On-Board Ariane-v VA257 Flight From French Guiana
  2. Montblanc Summit 3 First Smartwatch After Pixel Watch to Feature Wear OS 3; Will Launch Soon: Price, Specifications
  3. Google, NBCUniversal Lead Bid for Netflix's Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Tie-Up: Report
  4. Samsung to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of 3nm Chips in a Bid to Surpass TSMC
  5. Apple To Introduce SMS Filter Extension With 12 Sub-Categories in India; Allows Back Up Over LTE Connection: Report
  6. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report
  7. DoT Allows Telcos to Reduce Spectrum Usage Charges on Fresh Radiowaves in 5G Auction
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla Losing Billion of Dollars at Texas and Berlin Units, Blames Chip Shortage
  9. Amazon Working on Feature to Enable Alexa to Mimic Any Voice, Confirms Senior Vice President
  10. I-T Department Notifies TDS Disclosure Requirements for Cryptos, Virtual Digital Assets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.