Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple’s iOS 16 Garners Attention for Copy Paste Photo Edits Feature Announced at WWDC 2022

Apple’s iOS 16 Garners Attention for Copy-Paste Photo Edits Feature Announced at WWDC 2022

iOS 16 is compatible with all devices from iPhone 8 and above.

By ANI | Updated: 10 June 2022 15:00 IST
Apple’s iOS 16 Garners Attention for Copy-Paste Photo Edits Feature Announced at WWDC 2022

Apple announced the iOS 16 update at WWDC 2022

Highlights
  • Apple is currently testing iOS 16 with developers
  • iOS 16 will be rolled out for every user at the September launch event
  • iOS 16 will be released with the iPhone 14 lineup

Apple announced the upcoming iOS 16 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, which is going to come up with many big changes including some great photo editing features.

On Monday, at the WWDC 2022 grand event, Apple unveiled their much-awaited iOS 16 which will be rolled out for every user at the September Launch Event.

iOS 16 is coming up with many upgrades for the users. The main feature which is gathering a lot of attention is the Copy-Paste Photo Edits feature, in which a user will be able to copy the edits made on a picture and paste them onto another picture. From texts to all the filters applied, every edit on the picture can be copied. 

To use this Photo App upgrade, the user simply needs to click on the three dots mentioned on top of the edited picture, and click on copy edits to copy all the filters and text applied to it and then simply paste those edits to another picture which they want following the same steps and click on paste edits.

This upgrade on iOS 16 is going to be very useful for many users, as it will save time to edit a picture.  Apple gave access to iOS 16 to some Beta users who revealed the upgrades iOS 16 is coming up with. 

iOS 16 will be compatible on all devices from iPhone 8 and above and will be released with the much-awaited iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September Launch Event. 

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 1821mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWDC 2022, Apple, iOS 16, iPhone 8
Meta’s First-Generation AR Glasses Tipped to Arrive in 2024 Will Be for Developers Only: Report
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy A52 5G Receiving June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Apple’s iOS 16 Garners Attention for Copy-Paste Photo Edits Feature Announced at WWDC 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  2. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  3. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  5. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  6. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
#Latest Stories
  1. After PhonePe, Paytm Starts Taking Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  2. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  3. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  4. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  5. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  6. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  9. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  10. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.