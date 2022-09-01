Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple, HTC, ZTE LTE Capable Devices Didn’t Violate INVT’s Wireless Patents, US Appeals Court Says

Apple, HTC, ZTE LTE-Capable Devices Didn’t Violate INVT’s Wireless Patents, US Appeals Court Says

INVT filed a complaint against Apple, HTC and ZTE at the US International Trade Commission in 2018.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 1 September 2022 15:46 IST
Apple, HTC, ZTE LTE-Capable Devices Didn’t Violate INVT’s Wireless Patents, US Appeals Court Says

Photo Credit: Apple

INVT had sought a ban on imports of the allegedly infringing devices

Highlights
  • Federal Circuit found that smartphones don’t infringe INVT patents
  • INVT is a patent-holding company formerly owned by Panasonic
  • The commission ruled for the device makers in 2020.

A US appeals court on Wednesday reportedly ruled in favour of Apple, HTC and ZTE over claims that imports of their devices violate wireless technology patents held by INVT. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reportedly said that smartphones and other devices by Apple, HTC and ZTE do not infringe INVT's rights in two patents related to wireless communication originally owned by Panasonic. The patent-holding company earlier sought an import ban on allegedly infringing devices in the US.

As per a report by Reuters, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel of judges ruled that Apple, HTC and ZTE devices do not breach patents held by INVT related to wireless technology.

"Smartphones, smart watches, tablets and other LTE-capable devices of the companies do not violate INVT's rights in two patents originally owned by Panasonic," the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said, as per the report.

The devices functioned differently than what is described in the patent, said the court, adding that they were not capable of receiving and handling data signals in the same way as INVT's patented technology.

Back in 2018, INVT had filed a complaint against Apple, HTC and ZTE at the US International Trade Commission accusing their devices that comply with the LTE wireless standard of infringing its patents. It called for a ban on imports of the allegedly infringing devices. The commission ruled for the device makers in 2020.

With the appeals court affirming that the patents were not violated, the tech companies can continue to import and sell their smartphones and other devices in the US, according to the report.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, HTC, ZTE, INVT
Spoofed Google Translate App Sneakily Installs Monero Mining Malware on Over 100,000 PCs

Related Stories

Apple, HTC, ZTE LTE-Capable Devices Didn’t Violate INVT’s Wireless Patents, US Appeals Court Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Flippin’ Good
  3. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Seven Upcoming WhatsApp Features to Look Out For
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Sony Xperia 5 IV With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Lenovo Glasses T1 With Micro OLED Displays Launched: Details
  8. She-Hulk Episode 3 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, HTC, ZTE LTE-Capable Devices Didn’t Violate INVT’s Wireless Patents, US Appeals Court Says
  2. Spoofed Google Translate App Sneakily Installs Monero Mining Malware on Over 100,000 PCs
  3. Sony Xperia 5 IV With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Compact Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins Lead PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Games For September 2022
  5. AI-Generated Artwork Wins State Fair Art Contest, Internet Calls It "Death of Artistry"
  6. Andreessen Horowitz Launches 'Can't Be Evil' Licenses to Help Plug NFT Copyright Confusion
  7. iOS 12.5.6 With Important Security Fix Released Ahead of Apple's Far Out Launch Event: All Details
  8. NASA Awards SpaceX Five More Crewed Mission to ISS Worth $1.4 Billion
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. French Brand Hermès Establishes Groundwork For Web3 Foray, Details Here
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.