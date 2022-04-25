Technology News
loading

Apple Supplier Foxconn Suspends Production at 2 China Factories Due to COVID-19 Spread

Foxconn halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2022 10:18 IST
Apple Supplier Foxconn Suspends Production at 2 China Factories Due to COVID-19 Spread

Many factories in China suspended operations due to government's COVID-19 protocols

Highlights
  • China government has imposed strict rules to curb the spread of COVID-19
  • Foxconn has suspended operations at two factories in Kunshan
  • Pegatron earlier suspended operations at both Shanghai and Kunshan plants

Apple's prime supplier Foxconn Technology Group halted operations at two of its factories in eastern China's Kunshan after new COVID-19 cases were reported on site, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The operations at those plants have been suspended since Wednesday last week, with all employees confined to dormitories inside, the report said.

The two Foxconn plants, located at Dianfa and Fuhong in the northern part of Kunshan, are two of four manufacturing campuses operated in the city by the Taiwanese firm, which is also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Due to the spread of the virus, several other factories also faced shut down.

Earlier this month, another Apple parts supplier, Pegatron, had to suspend operations at two of its plants located in Shanghai and Kunshen in China. The government in China has imposed strict rules to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has spread widely in the nation. Other manufacturers have also had to suspend operations, but some companies such as Unimicron announced that it'll partially resume operations.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Foxconn, COVID-19, Pegatron, Unimicron
Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units to Conduct Diagnostics and Health Checks

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Foxconn Suspends Production at 2 China Factories Due to COVID-19 Spread
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T Camera Specifications Tipped: Here's What You Should Know
  2. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets You Make Group Voice Calls With Up to 32 Participants
  5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G vs Galaxy M52 vs Galaxy A53
  6. Sennheiser Unveils Sport True Wireless Earbuds With IP54 Rating: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G52 India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Supplier Foxconn Suspends Production at 2 China Factories Due to COVID-19 Spread
  3. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units to Conduct Diagnostics and Health Checks
  4. Apple Watch Series 6 Service Programme for Blank Screen Issue Announced: Affected Models, How to Claim
  5. NASA's InSight Lander Mission Detects Largest Marsquakes to Date - Magnitude 4.2 and 4.1
  6. Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With IP54 Rating Launched: Details
  7. Twitter, Stripe Pilot Cryptocurrency Payments for Creators
  8. Pluto's Orbit Is Highly Chaotic, Radically Different From Other Planets: Study
  9. WhatsApp Group Voice Calls Now Support Up to 32 Participants, Messenger Gets Other Design Updates
  10. CERN's Large Hadron Collider Restarts Operations After a 3-Year Break for Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.